Jennifer Lawrence on Harvey Weinstein: “I wanted to kill him”

Jennifer Lawrence has no problem expressing her opinion openly. Harvey Weinstein may not like her latest statements.

The Weinstein Company once produced the film “Silver Linings”, for which actress Jennifer Lawrence (27) won an Oscar for “Best Actress” in 2013. But that doesn’t stop the 27-year-old from taking a verbal blow against the fallen film mogul Harvey Weinstein (65) …

Jennifer Lawrence: Harvey Weinstein is “criminal and pathetic”



Jennifer Lawrence spoke again about the Harvey Weinstein case in a new interview with the US show “60 Minutes”, which is produced by the broadcaster CBS. First of all, the Oscar winner confirms that the film mogul “never behaved inappropriately” towards her. Lawrence immediately makes it clear: “What he did is criminal and pathetic.”









“I wanted to kill him”



She then describes her reaction to the revelations: “When it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him.” He destroyed the lives of many women. Lawrence takes a clear stance: “I want to see him in jail”.

Harvey Weinstein scandal



Since October 2017, dozens of women have spoken out publicly accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. The different cases range from sexual harassment to rape. Weinstein has denied all allegations regarding non-consensual sex. Investigations are underway against him in London, New York and Los Angeles. Most recently, his lawyers wanted to prove, among other things, with positive statements from Lawrence and Meryl Streep that the allegations against him were baseless. Both stars have already fired back.

