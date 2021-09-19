Sunday, September 19, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence: Finally! She talks about her love for Darren Aronofsky

They have been together for over a year. Jennifer Lawrence tells us what she likes so much about her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Anyone who has found this one person with whom you can feel this almost inexplicable energy when you are with them can consider themselves lucky. At least Jennifer Lawrence (26, “Passengers”) feels that way with her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky (48, “Black Swan”), with whom she has been together for almost a year.

Jennifer Lawrence on Darren Aronofsky

“We had that energy,” said Lawrence in an interview with Vogue. At least she felt this energy. The actress jokes that she doesn’t know what feelings he has for her. After filming on “Mother!”, The pair’s new film, was completed, they got together last September. Lawrence raves about how “brilliant” and what an “incredible father” Aronofsky is, who has a son, Henry (11), with Rachel Weisz (47). “I’ve had relationships in which I was just confused. I’m never confused with him.”




Are there also points of contention?

Harvard graduate Aronofsky is so impressed with Lawrence that she also overlooks his alma mater. “I usually don’t like Harvard people because they can’t manage for two minutes not to mention that they went to Harvard. But he’s not that kind of person.” There seems to be a bit of a controversy about her television preferences, as the actress loves reality TV. Aronofsky just thinks it’s “extremely disappointing,” she laughs.

