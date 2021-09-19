Jennifer Lawrence: Allegations against her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence is a brilliant actress. For your friend Darren Aronofsky, however, that should not have been enough. He is said to have given the Oscar winner a lot on the set

Actually, one gets the impression that Jennifer Lawrence, 26, couldn’t be happier right now. But now there are nasty allegations against her new boyfriend. The career is going like clockwork and she is soon in the thriller “Mother!” next to Hollywood greats like Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer. Directed by her friend Darren Aronofsky. The two met on set and fell in love.

In an interview with Vogue, JLaw raved about her 48-year-old partner for the very first time. A relationship like in a fairy tale? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! The perfect facade crumbles. The Hollywood director is said to have humiliated and bullied his 22-year-old girlfriend both on the set and in private.

He is said to have treated her that nasty



Darren is believed to be known as “Mr. Mean” in Hollywood circles. He should like to bully his actors and tease them so that they are emotionally exhausted in the end. An insider told “Radar Online” what Aronofsky did to his girlfriend on the set. He is said to have forced her to repeat the same scene over and over again to perfection – for a whole twelve hours! “Personally, I would have left immediately. The amount of crap and screaming Jennifer put in, and repeating a perfect performance over a hundred times – abuse is abuse,” said one of the film’s extras.









It is inconceivable that an actress of the caliber of Jennifer Lawrence could be treated like this. But according to the insider, she did it – to the point of giving up on herself. “Nobody could believe how harshly he treated her during filming. When the scene was finally over, it was an emotional wreck.”

Jennifer Lawrence: Your friends are worried



The close friends of Jennifer Lawrence, whom she reportedly has hardly had time for since her relationship with Darren, are also said to find it terrible. The famous actress is actually a very sociable and funny person, but her lover shouldn’t feel like it. “Darren is not interested in her friends and does not want to meet them and does not even try to hide it. It is as if he believes that they are below his dignity,” an insider told Radar Online.

