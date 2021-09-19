Jennifer Garner openly: That was how separation from Ben was for her kids

Jennifer Garner (48) masters the balancing act between film career and mother role. The actress takes care of her children Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9). The three offspring come from the marriage of the 48-year-olds with two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck (48). In 2018, however, the family happiness of the Hollywood couple crumbled with the divorce. Unsightly details about Ben Affleck’s alcohol addiction came to light. Now Jennifer tells how the separation has affected her children.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter reports the “30 overnight” actress from the media circus about Ben’s addiction problems – because the headlines by no means left her children without a trace. At the time, Jennifer tried to be as good as possible by her kids’ side by assuring them: “If you see a picture on the cover of a magazine, I will look at it with you and we will work together to process the frightening feelings that arise.”

With Vanity Fair Jennifer spoke in 2016 about giving up the dream of dancing with her husband at her daughter’s wedding. Fortunately, the worst pain of separation now seems to have been overcome. “I don’t worry about it anymore”Jen says with a smile today and seems certain that she and Ben will have a great time at their children’s wedding one day.

BG004 / Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Jennifer Garner with her daughters Seraphina and Violet in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck with their children on Halloween

Jennifer Garner, actress

