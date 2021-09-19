Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsJennifer Garner openly: That was how separation from Ben was for her...
News

Jennifer Garner openly: That was how separation from Ben was for her kids

By Sonia Gupta
0
74




Jennifer Garner (48) masters the balancing act between film career and mother role. The actress takes care of her children Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9). The three offspring come from the marriage of the 48-year-olds with two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck (48). In 2018, however, the family happiness of the Hollywood couple crumbled with the divorce. Unsightly details about Ben Affleck’s alcohol addiction came to light. Now Jennifer tells how the separation has affected her children.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter reports the “30 overnight” actress from the media circus about Ben’s addiction problems – because the headlines by no means left her children without a trace. At the time, Jennifer tried to be as good as possible by her kids’ side by assuring them: “If you see a picture on the cover of a magazine, I will look at it with you and we will work together to process the frightening feelings that arise.”

With Vanity Fair Jennifer spoke in 2016 about giving up the dream of dancing with her husband at her daughter’s wedding. Fortunately, the worst pain of separation now seems to have been overcome. “I don’t worry about it anymore”Jen says with a smile today and seems certain that she and Ben will have a great time at their children’s wedding one day.

Jennifer Garner with her daughters Seraphina and Violet in Los Angeles

BG004 / Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Jennifer Garner with her daughters Seraphina and Violet in Los Angeles
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck with their children on Halloween
Jennifer Garner, actress


Previous articleKylie Jenner is said to have revealed the due date on Instagram
Next articleKim Kardashian rummages in the photo box – who is that woman on the left in the picture? – People
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv