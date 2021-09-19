Jennifer Aniston is voting and has an important message

Jennifer Aniston made use of early voting before the US election: she gave her vote to the Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Los Angeles – “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston (51) used early voting prior to the November 3rd US election to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his runner-up, Kamala Harris.

Actress Jennifer Aniston (51) has voted for presidential candidate Joe Biden (77). © Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / dpa



“I voted for her because at the moment our country is more divided than ever before,” wrote the actress on Friday (local time) on Instagram about two photos in which she throws the ballot in a ballot box.

US President Donald Trump accused them of not taking the corona pandemic, science and racism problems seriously. It is about the future of this country and the whole world, warned Aniston.









The actress urged her fans to act responsibly. “It’s not fun to vote for Kanye,” Aniston wrote.

The rapper Kanye West (43) announced in July that he wanted to run for the office of president (TAG24 reported).

However, because of missed registration deadlines, he did not make it on the ballot paper in many states.