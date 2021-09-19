Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon: They fight each other – and how!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are friends. In the series “The Morning Show” they are not. What was it like to struggle like that?

The new drama series “The Morning Show” with Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston (50, “Friends”) and Reese Witherspoon (43, “Walk The Line”) has been on Apple TV +, which is also a new streaming service, since November 1st see. Just in time for the kick-off, spot on news met the two very cheerful and, in reality, dazzling-looking leading actresses and co-producers of the series for a double interview in London on Friday.

After a lot of reports have been made about her private life in recent years, it should be a relief for Jennifer Aniston that fans and media are currently crazy about her Instagram posts and information about the new series “The Morning Show”. “It feels really wonderful that people are still so interested,” confirms the US star in an interview. “Especially now that I am in one of the most creative phases of my career so far. I have so many opportunities and I am very grateful for them.”

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) were the presenter dream team for the breakfast TV show “The Morning Show” in New York for 15 years. But then he is dismissed from the station management overnight for sexual misconduct in the truest sense of the word. Just before the next show, Levy finds out about it. She has to be in front of the camera alone and decides not to avoid the bush …

Meanwhile, reporter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) bursts her collar at a demonstration in a more rural part of the United States. Her outburst goes viral and she ends up as a guest on “The Morning Show”. In this first interview, Levy and Jackson reveal what they can do verbally, whereupon the station’s news chief, Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), hires Jackson …

This intense discussion scene will not be the only quarrel between the tough competitors Levy and Jackson. In private, Aniston and Witherspoon have been friends for years. What was it like getting ready on set like that? “We actually had a lot of fun doing the arguing scenes,” Witherspoon recalls with a laugh. Aniston adds: “It’s pretty hard to yell at her because she’s just such a good person. I can see that in her face.” A special highlight in this context is the 4th episode, which makes you want more.









“The Morning Show” tells of power conflicts between men and women, but also of those between women among themselves. Again and again in the sequences with the killed anchorman a kind of interior view flashes up, because Kessler admits that he was in bed with a lot of colleagues, he never raped any of them, everything was consensual. “Maybe it’s a response to centuries of bad behavior?” Says producer Charlie “Chip” Black (Mark Duplass) on the series about #MeToo.

US producer Michael Ellenberg (“Robin Hood”), the man who came up with the idea for the series “The Morning Show”, explains in an interview with spot on news: “We didn’t want to preach on the subject, but we wanted to be responsible deal with it.” Of course, the show is primarily intended to entertain, but those in charge think that is not mutually exclusive. “With tragedies you need humor”, adds the director of the series, Mimi Leder (67, “The Leftovers”).

#MeToo is a big topic, but the series also provides an interesting insight into the media business. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been on morning shows many times, but they have learned something new for the series. “You hear a complete dialogue in your ear as you speak and read the teleprompter. Reading, listening and speaking at the same time – that’s really crazy,” says Witherspoon, impressed with the morning show’s job.

Users can access Apple TV + via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV devices, iPod touch and Mac. But series and film fans without an Apple device can also watch. The content is available, for example, in the normal way via the browser on the PC, selected Smart TVs from Samsung are supported and there is already a suitable app for the Fire TV series from Amazon. In addition, devices from LG, Sony, Roku and Vizio should also be supported.

