Sunday, September 19, 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith: We had a roller-skating party for our 50th birthday

By Sonia Gupta
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at a film premiere.

© 2015 Peter West / ACE Pictures / ImageCollect

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 50th birthday on Saturday. Will Smith’s wife was celebrated with a roller-skating party.

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 50th birthday on September 18th. The actress, presenter and wife of Will Smith (52) celebrated a roller skating party with celebrity friends on the special day. The birthday boy shared several videos and photos of “Jada’s Roller Rink” in her Instagram story. “So I rolled into my 50th year of life …” she wrote about a clip that shows her in a yellow jogging suit.




Among others, there were son Jaden (23), stepson Trey (28), model Jordyn Woods (23) and actress Lauren London (36). Only daughter Willow (20) was missing – the musician had a gig in Las Vegas. For this, she congratulated her mother with a sweet Instagram post. “Happy Birthday Ma,” Willow wrote about a photo of Jada as a toddler. “My love for you is unconditional and infinite.”

Mother Adrienne and other stars congratulate Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Norris (67), with whom she moderates her Facebook show “Red Table Talk”, also publishes a series of photos of her daughter on Instagram. “I was and still am so proud of you,” wrote the 67-year-old. “You are my greatest pride, my beautiful one. Happy birthday. I love you.” Further congratulations came from Samuel L. Jackson (72), Ciara (35), Mariah Carey and Sean Combs (51).

