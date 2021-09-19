It’s official: Green confirms separation from Megan Fox

After a first suspicious post on social media, actor Brian Austin Green has now announced the breakup with Megan Fox in his podcast. The couple has had an on-off relationship for years. But now it should be the final end.

The American actor Brian Austin Green has now confirmed in his own podcast “… With Brian Austin Green” that he has separated from his wife Megan Fox. He initially fueled the rumors himself with a cryptic message on Instagram, especially since he published the post at a time when Fox was spotted at the side of rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Now he wants to clear up the situation with his podcast before the gossip media can spread untruths.









For 30 minutes in the 78th episode, Green tries to explain the background to his separation from Fox. He reveals that the two had distanced themselves emotionally since last year, when his wife was away for a film shoot for several weeks. Even after their return, there was a distance between them that they could no longer overcome.

Familiy comes first

“I will always love her and I know she will always love me,” said Green. It is extremely important to both of them to continue to be there for their three sons. According to him, they are still planning to go on vacation with the kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey. “I really don’t want Megan and I to fall apart. She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Commenting on the recent pictures of Fox side by side with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Green says, “At this point the two are just friends. I don’t want people to see him or her as the bad guys or me in any way be a victim. “

Will it be a final separation? So far, the love of the two celebrities can be described as turbulent. They met on the set of Hope and Faith in 2003 and became a couple in 2004. In 2009 they separated briefly before the wedding bells rang in 2010. In 2015, Fox filed for divorce, which she later revoked.