Interview with Jennifer Lawrence: “I behaved like a madman” – Panorama

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence speaks in an interview about bad reviews, extreme filming and her new film “Mother”, which is now opening in theaters.

From Christian Aust 09/11/2017 – 7:17 pm

New York – When she was fourteen, Jennifer Lawrence was approached by a talent scout in New York. Six years later she had her breakthrough with the independent drama “Winters Bone”, for which she was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe – even though the American never attended drama school. In the meantime she has worked her way up to the highest paid actress in Hollywood with films like “The Hunger Games”. In “Mother” by Darren Aronofsky, you get to know the 27-year-old from a new perspective.

Ms. Lawrence, you usually star in movies that everyone seems to like. “Mother!” Was booed and celebrated at the premiere. A new experience for you?

Speak it out calmly, there are viewers who downright hate this film. I like this extreme reaction. We knew beforehand what kind of film we were making. This film is an attack, verges on bodily harm and provokes. It’s like poking someone in the eye. It’s that type of movie that you can only love or hate.

Have you found good reviews too boring?

I found it exciting to take the step in that direction. And it was exciting to become this completely different personality in front of the camera. When I read the script, at first I couldn’t imagine what this woman sounds like, how she moves, what makes her tick. She represents the opposite of my character. It was a challenge that I just couldn’t resist.

The story takes us into the darkest corners of the psyche. What effect did this look into the abyss have on you?

I don’t want to give too much away now. But there is one scene that has pushed me to my limits. That was a deep abyss into which I had to go. And I don’t wish that to anyone. Anyone who has seen the film will know which scene I mean. When I bring such emotions to life, it’s difficult to send them back to where I got them from. I can usually shake that off when the director shouts “Cut”. This time it got me down.

It took me to an emotional low a few days before we shot the scene. Then I lost consciousness. On another attempt, I hyperventilated. I had never played anything like this before and it gave me enormous problems. I probably wouldn’t do that again either. If I should read a script like that again, I would say: No thanks.

How do you protect yourself in such situations?

I try to create a place that means happiness for me. A few days before such scenes, we build a so-called Kardashian tent for me. The “Kardashian Show” then runs 24 hours a day. It has to be the opposite of what I’m supposed to be playing. Instead, this time I ended up in the ambulance with an oxygen mask on my face. So it didn’t work. To be honest, I was a little embarrassed. Normally I have a better grip on myself and don’t act like a madman.

Your film also deals with the issue of the privacy of artists who are violently penetrated. . .

I don’t know anything about that because my privacy has always been respected. Small joke.

As a star, do you sometimes live like in a horror film?

Let me think. I had a stalker, was chased by paparazzi. Horror film would be a bit of an exaggeration now. I love my work and my fans. But I have personal limits because I am human. Nobody likes it when their privacy is violated. So I only demand for myself what everyone else is entitled to.

It is now enough for your name to be on the cast list for films to be produced at all. That’s quite a bit of pressure.

On the one hand, it’s a downright surreal and fantastic feeling that films are made just because I’m excited about the script. On the other hand, it scares me when so many people invest money and work because I wonder whether they really believe in the quality of the script or because they are there for me. Maybe I’m wrong and the script isn’t all that great. It takes years before such a project is implemented. And sometimes at a certain point in time I can get involved in something that years later no longer inspire me, because I have arrived at a completely different point in my life. That’s why I leave offers for a while to see whether I still find them interesting later.

In the already emotional state of emergency during the shooting, you fell in love with your director Darren Aronofsky and have been a couple ever since. . .

Darren and I are now on a press tour for this film. And you know it’s impossible to control the media. That is why we try to focus the main interest on our work. We want people to talk about the film. We put a lot of hard work into it. And it would be a real shame if the reporting was overshadowed by our uninteresting private life. That’s why I have to say to you at this point: No comment. Because if I answer your question, that would be the headline. I wish it was different.

About the person: Jennifer Lawrence

Beginnings

Jennifer Lawrence was born on August 15, 1990 in Louisville, Kentucky, USA. At the age of 14, she moved to New York with her family to become an actress. However, she never attended drama school. She reaped her first merits in 2010 for the independent drama “Winter’s Bone”. After several supporting roles, she celebrated her breakthrough in 2012 with “The Hunger Games”.

Honors

Jennifer Lawrence – who has won countless awards, including an Oscar for “Silver Linings” and three Golden Globes – is now considered one of the most influential and high-earning actresses in Hollywood.



