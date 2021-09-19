In the spotlight thanks to Mickey Mouse

fromHarald Keller conclude

Arte shows Nick Cassavetes’ melodramatic cinematic romance “Like a Single Day” and combines it with an enthusiastic portrait of the main actor Ryan Gosling.

To clarify right away about the demigod: It was only one role. The eighteen-year-old Ryan Gosling played her in the youth series “The Young Hercules”, the prequel of the cult series “Hercules” (“Hercules – The Legendary Journeys”). In both of them – as well as the offshoot “Xena – Die Kriegerprinzessin” (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) – the producers Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert happily mixed up various mythologies and amalgamated them with martial arts and all kinds of anachronisms such as modern beauty pageants and electric guitars , Quotes and parodies. So it was lively fun, filmed in New Zealand, which in one way or another prepared the ground for Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings”.

In the film portrait “Ryan Gosling – Hollywood’s demigod” by the author Jana Buchholz, “The young Hercules” is branded somewhat brashly as a “second-class fantasy series”. Backgrounds are left out. A fade-in incorrectly names Sam Raimi as the director of the series. In fact, he was the executive producer.

The actor and musician Ryan Gosling, who has also emerged as a producer and director, is without question an interesting personality. Just thirty-seven years old, he is one of the most famous and renowned names in Hollywood. In doing so, he largely keeps himself and his family away from the public, preserves his privacy, and refrains from cheap publicity stunts. A convincing counterpart to those who think they have to increase their market value through permanent media presence or even with staged scandals.

The Arte portrait also only comes close to the actor to a limited extent. The interview passages are second-hand, for example from DVD bonus material. The author reveals Gosling’s career through interviews with professional colleagues and film critics. A makeshift solution that leaves gaps. Ryan Gosling’s apparently not very easy youth in Canada is only given a lecture without convincing evidence.









Only after Gosling’s involvement in the children’s television show “Mickey Mouse Club” are there moving, naturally pre-staged images. The teenager Gosling moderated, played and sang alongside other peers such as Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears. Author Jana Buchholz aptly describes this series as the “star forge”. Typical for the producing Disney group, which systematically draws on young talents, builds them up and gives them professional support, which often leads to an entertainment career. But giving up a normal childhood and growing up in an alienating environment can also bring problems.

In US show business, there are many forces working on what the industry calls “career design” – agents, lawyers, public relations workers. But if you follow this film portrait, Ryan Gosling was already his own boss at the age of nineteen, made the right decisions, tried to find challenging roles like the one in the drama “The Believer”, in which – the film plot was based on facts – of his own accord young Jew succumbs to neo-Nazism.

After the box-office adaptation of Nicholas Sparks “Like a single day” (“The Notebook”), Gosling decided to take a break and work in a sandwich shop – a clever move, good for the image. Was it Gosling’s own idea, or perhaps a clever agent’s? A question that is not easy to clarify, but perhaps the author did not want to know too precisely either. With her, there are analytical approaches at best as a hint. It focuses on Gosling’s undeniable merits, throws the spotlight on his excellent acting, on his awards. Some films that don’t quite fit into the pattern, such as the moderate thriller “Murder According to Plan” or the mediocre detective comedy “The Nice Guys”, are ignored. Gosling’s participation in the American-Canadian youth series “Breaker High”, a kind of “dream ship” for adolescents, is also not mentioned.

Another unresolved contradiction: in a quick sequence, the film shows merchandising products with the likeness of Gosling to demonstrate his general popularity. Without the permission of the person pictured, such things should not actually be benefited. Who administers the relevant rights, who makes money from them?

The introductory words mark the tendency: “Ryan Thomas Gosling. Everyone loves him. Nobody is cooler. Nobody is more charming. Nobody kisses better than him. ”One waits in vain for the appropriate relativization, an ironic break. The person Gosling is described as modest, down-to-earth and chivalrous – was the demigod in the title actually meant seriously? Things get crooked when the author calls Gosling the “James Dean of his generation”. Dean’s world fame only started after he died in a car accident at the age of 24. Two out of three of his film hits came to the theater posthumously.

For a production by the cultural broadcaster Arte, the bottom line was that the whole thing turned out to be very thin and, in its exuberant, less profound manner, is more reminiscent of comparable contributions from tabloid commercial channels.

Arte will be showing the portrait on Sunday, July 22nd, at 10.15 pm following Nick Cassavetes’ Nicholas Sparks film “Like a single day”. In addition to Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, Gena Rowlands and Sam Shepard play in it.