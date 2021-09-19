Monday, September 20, 2021
In the Shadow of the Mountain: Selena Gomez wins the lead role...
In the Shadow of the Mountain: Selena Gomez wins the lead role in Mountaineer Biopic – Entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
Selena Gomez’s next film tells the story of resilience and courage. She embodies the famous mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in “In the Shadow of the Mountain”.

Selena Gomez (28) has the next big film deal in her pocket. As “The Hollywood Reporter” reports, she plays the Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado (46) in the film “In the Shadow of the Mountain” by Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti (65). She is considered the first Peruvian woman to climb Mount Everest and the first openly homosexual woman to climb all of the “Seven Summits”, the highest mountains on each of the seven continents.




A story of resilience and courage

The story is based on Vásquez-Lavados memoirs of the same name, which are due to appear in winter 2022. There has not yet been a premiere date for the film. The screenplay is penned by Elgin James’ (“Little Birds”), who also directs. In addition to Gigliotti, who won the Oscar for best film for “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), and Scott Budnick (44), Gomez is also responsible as a co-producer.

“Silvia is a force of nature,” Gigliotti is quoted by the US trade journal. She looks forward to telling the “story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity” with Gomez. The singer and actress was most recently seen in the 2019 films “The Dead Don’t Die” and “A Rainy Day in New York”.




