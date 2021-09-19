“I was sexually molested several times!”

The actress Reese Witherspoon is one of the shining pearls of the Hollywood stars – but she too had already experienced a MeToo incident for which she had to take a lot of criticism. In an interview with the American magazine “Vainty Fair”, the Oscar winner told about the shadows of her past.

Glamorous, smiling and always in a good mood: that’s how her fans know the actress Reese Witherspoon (43). In an interview with “Vanity Fair” she now openly confesses: “Yes, bad things have happened to me. I was attacked and molested. ”Before that, she spoke publicly about the sexual assaults from her youth. At the age of only 16, she is said to have been molested by a film director, but for her career she was silent: “I wish I could say this was an isolated incident in my career. But sadly it wasn’t. I have had many experiences with harassment and sexual assault “The 43-year-old continued in the “Vanity Fair” interview.









But she was not always praised for her openness. A journalist accused her of why Witherspoon hadn’t gone public with it beforehand: “You talk to someone who has had to experience these things and then condemn them for the way they talk about them,” Reese continued. An absolute misunderstanding for the actress, after all she was ready to talk to her about it: “The journalist even tried to pillory me for it, it was so unreal. She wrote how selfish it was of me not to have made my experiences public earlier. “Today Witherspoon campaigns for women in the male-dominated Hollywood world and has criticized the industry several times. She pays particular attention to equality in her own film projects, for which she is also a producer.