“I don’t like to see myself getting old”

He was twice the “Sexiest Man Alive” and has long been considered Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelor. Now George Clooney is celebrating his 60th birthday and reveals to t-online how he is coping with aging in front of the camera.

The role of the young pediatrician Dr. Ross in the cult series “Emergency Room” made George Clooney a star in the mid-1990s – and a sex symbol for an entire generation. Even as the graying gang boss in “Ocean’s Eleven” he made hearts beat faster and even with a long beard in the Netflix hit “The Midnight Sky”, the American has lost none of his charm around 30 years later.

It seems as if age doesn’t affect him, but the ravages of time also gnaw a George Clooney, as he admits in an interview with t-online. “I absolutely don’t like to see myself getting old on screen. But there is nothing I can do about it,” the actor clarifies on the occasion of his 60th birthday and jokes: “When I’m that old could be like ‘Out of Sight’ or ‘Batman and Robin’, I would take it. “

In 1997 George Clooney played the superhero in the movie "Batman & Robin", which like many other DC hits can currently be seen on Sky and Sky Ticket.









“Two ways to age as a Hollywood star”

But he has now come to terms with not being able to turn back time, he emphasizes. “The one thing I’m very clear about is that there are only two ways to age as a Hollywood star: you can try to hide it, get your hair dyed and have a facelift and all that stuff. Or you can just accept it and not try to squeeze yourself into roles that you no longer fit, “says George Clooney.

That is why he has been seen less and less on the screen in recent years, even taking a four-year break from acting before “The Midnight Sky”, which was released in December. Saying goodbye to retirement is not yet an option for the 60-year-old. He just preferred to switch behind the camera as a director and producer, because you can “age gracefully,” laughs Clooney.

Amal and George Clooney: The couple has been married since 2014. (Source: Clemens Bilan / Getty Images)

The Hollywood star is celebrating his birthday on May 6th with his family. Because the former womanizer, to whom the reputation of the eternal bachelor clung for a long time, has become a loyal husband and father.

Clooney has been in a relationship with human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin since 2013, and a year later the two tied the knot in Italy. In June 2017, the twins Alexander and Ella crowned the couple’s love. For him, the late happiness of the family is “the best thing that old age has brought with it,” said the actor.