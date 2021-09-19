Sunday, September 19, 2021
HomeNewsHugh Jackman: His recipe for a happy marriage is ...
News

Hugh Jackman: His recipe for a happy marriage is …

By Sonia Gupta
0
68




Hugh Jackman
His recipe for a happy marriage is …

Hugh Jackman was married to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for almost 23 years. That’s the secret of his long relationship.

On May 11, 1996, Hugh Jackman (50, “Logan – The Wolverine”) married his colleague Deborra-Lee Furness (63). Even today, after almost 23 years, they are together. Jackman now revealed the recipe for such a long marriage to the US magazine “People”.

That’s his secret




Honesty is “without a doubt the most important thing” in a relationship. From the beginning, the two were always honest with each other and could have been completely themselves. “People speak of intimacy and believe that it is the bedroom,” says Jackman. Of course, that plays a role, but in truth intimacy is “the opportunity to share everything with one another – the good, the bad, fears, successes”.

Furness and Jackman met and fell in love on the set of the Australian TV series “Correlli”. Together they have their son Oscar (18) and daughter Ava (13). Again and again, Jackman emphasized in the past that his family is the most important thing to him. He likes it best when he can sit by a campfire in front of his country house and grill marshmallows with his family, he continues.

CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articlePreview: Emily Blunt is the “Girl on the Train”
Next articleOnline ceremony: Meryl Streep presents Amal Clooney Press Freedom Prize – Politics
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv