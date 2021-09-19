Hugh Jackman: His recipe for a happy marriage is …

Hugh Jackman was married to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for almost 23 years. That’s the secret of his long relationship.

On May 11, 1996, Hugh Jackman (50, “Logan – The Wolverine”) married his colleague Deborra-Lee Furness (63). Even today, after almost 23 years, they are together. Jackman now revealed the recipe for such a long marriage to the US magazine “People”.

That’s his secret









Honesty is “without a doubt the most important thing” in a relationship. From the beginning, the two were always honest with each other and could have been completely themselves. “People speak of intimacy and believe that it is the bedroom,” says Jackman. Of course, that plays a role, but in truth intimacy is “the opportunity to share everything with one another – the good, the bad, fears, successes”.

Furness and Jackman met and fell in love on the set of the Australian TV series “Correlli”. Together they have their son Oscar (18) and daughter Ava (13). Again and again, Jackman emphasized in the past that his family is the most important thing to him. He likes it best when he can sit by a campfire in front of his country house and grill marshmallows with his family, he continues.

