How pop star Rihanna became a successful entrepreneur with diversity

In August, Forbes reported that Rihanna’s net worth was over $ 1.7 billion. She has built this fortune with her makeup and underwear brands, among other things. The fact that Rihanna focuses on diversity and inclusion in her business strategy is a lesson for CEOs.

In her high school days in the mid-1990s, Kailei Carr went to various drugstores to find the perfect makeup shade for her skin. But she came away empty-handed. As a black woman, even the darkest available color was at least three shades too light for her. Only years later did she find brands such as MAC that offered her skin tone – but Carr had the feeling that her skin color was hardly noticed by most of the suppliers.

That changed in 2017 when pop star Rihanna unveiled her makeup brand Fenty, which includes 40 shades from mahogany brown to pearly white. Fenty’s marketing mostly featured People of Color. Carr quickly became a loyal customer. “I wasn’t just involved. As a black woman, I was the center of attention, ”said Carr, who is CEO of Asbury Group, a diversity consultancy. “She has conquered a market.”

And that paid off. In August, Forbes reported that Rihanna’s net worth was around $ 1.7 billion. She owes much of that to her retail empire, which includes $ 2.8 billion makeup company Fenty. Her underwear brand Savage X Fenty also aims at luxury and body diversity in equal measure. The Grammy-winning singer also launched a skin care line, Fenty Skin, last year.

Rihanna’s financial success with Fenty is a testament to the potential of diversity. At a time when representation is no longer an optional extra, the pressure on company executives is also increasing. They should show that they encourage and respect people with different backgrounds and different skin colors equally. According to Carr, Rihanna is a pioneer on this point: “She saw the needs and opportunities in society and had the courage to develop these products,” she said. “She put the focus on inclusivity.”

Rihanna’s work is set to hit the headlines again soon. Their third annual Savage X Fenty fashion show is on September 24th and will feature queer, trans and BIPoC models. Again, the entrepreneur shows how much importance she attaches to diversity.

Start with diversity and inclusion

According to Susan Harmeling, Rihanna's success is a matter of priorities. Harmeling, who teaches at the Marshall School of Business in Los Angeles and co-founded a consultancy firm for diversity, equity and inclusion with the Equitas Advisory Group, says: "Diversity is the be-all and end-all for this brand and for its success."









This can also be seen in the wide range of products Rihanna’s brands offer, but also in the affordable prices, inclusive marketing and the way she talks about her brands, according to Harmeling and Carr. Savage X Fenty offers lingerie in both extra small and plus sizes. The slogan is: “Lingerie for every body”. With items starting at $ 5, the pieces are also very affordable. And at Fenty, “skin color” doesn’t mean white.

“It’s about having a focus on inclusion at every level,” says Carr. “That is what Rihanna does and what other executives can orientate themselves by.” Diversity and inclusion are not only a good concern, but also what customers, investors and potential employees are increasingly looking for, as more and more research shows. “Diversity is good for business,” said Harmeling.

Questioning the status quo

Before Savage X Fenty, Victoria’s Secret was the flagship of the industry. The underwear label had mostly ultra-thin, mostly white models walk its catwalks. Plus-size models or models of color were rare exceptions. Rihanna threw these industry norms overboard and also brought trans models, drag models, short models and models with disabilities onto the catwalk.

So companies should rethink who they want to address with their products and services in the first place and look for ways to include other target groups, say Carr and Harmeling. “Rihanna has democratized the beauty and underwear businesses. And when you democratize and humanize, it’s very pragmatic and very profit-oriented – because you expand your market, ”said Harmeling.

Building diverse and integrative teams

Only eight percent of the boardrooms of Fortune 500 companies are women, and even fewer are black. But leaders like Rihanna are about to change that. “I would guess your team is very diverse,” said Carr.

Harmeling agreed, saying that big ideas in business often arise from discussions between people from different backgrounds. “Make sure you have a diverse team and consult with them about what will and will not work,” she said. “Diversity expands your market. That’s a win. “

This article was translated from English by Steffen Bosse. You can find the original here.