Has she been giving us clues about her daughter’s name for months?

Did Katy choose this name months ago?

Katy Perry became a mother for the first time a few days ago. She named their daughter Daisy Dove with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. It looks like the US singer had decided on a name months before she was born. We show the information here.

Looking for clues on Instagram

Daisy Dove is called Katys and Orlando’s baby, in German “Daisy dove”, just a typically unusual name for the child of a celebrity couple. There was speculation about the baby name early on, but after the announcement, attentive fans may have realized that Katy has been posting hints of her daughter’s name on Instagram for months.

The first clues

She burst the baby bomb in March when she presented herself with a baby bump in a new music video for “Never Worn White”.

New single is “Daisies”

Shortly afterwards she announced the name of the first single from her new studio album “Smile” on her profile. And – oh wonder – it reads: “Daisies”

The meaning of the song title “Daisies”







On Instagram, the singer had explained the meaning of the song title: “I wrote this song a few months ago as a reminder to stay true to yourself, no matter what others might think about it.” She continued: “It has recently taken on a new meaning for me in the light of what the whole world is going through right now. […] I hope it will be the soundtrack to follow your dreams now … especially those who fell by the wayside. “

Again and again snapshots with flowers

This was followed by more and more photos of Katy Perry – sometimes with a daisy in her hand – or appearances in a flower dress. Of course, all references to the new single – but as we now know, probably also a hidden reference to the sweet name of her daughter.

Katy with a daisy in her hair

Video: What does the name of Katy’s and Orlando’s baby mean?

Since Daisy’s birth, a number of celebrities have congratulated the couple. What the baby’s name means exactly, we reveal here in the video:

Love roller coaster with a happy ending