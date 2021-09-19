Gin Eva with Old Tom Gin and Green Spice Dry Gin – Spirituosen-Journal.de

The range around the Mallorcan gin Eva is growing by two new special editions. On the one hand, the Eva Artisan Old Tom Gin was a classic popular in the 19th century, which was made on the basis of an unspecified selection of botanicals with a six-month maturation in former red wine barrels and a slight sweetening. On the other hand, a cooperation with chef and spice expert Ingo Holland from Klingenberg am Main was entered into for the Eva Artisan Green Spice Dry Gin in order to jointly develop a dry gin with exclusively green botanicals: Sencha tea, wakame tokusen, California mountain laurel, green pepper, Fig and citrus leaves, green-harvested juniper and green oranges. The alcohol volumes are 43 percent for the Old Tom Gin and 45 percent for the Dry Gin.

The new special editions of Gin Eva are now available in well-stocked specialist shops. How extensive the limitation is is not mentioned. The recommended price is 49.90 euros per 0.7 l bottle and variety.









Source: Gin Eva

