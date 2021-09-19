Get rich overnight? What is behind the “OnlyFans” phenomenon

The “OnlyFans” platform raises questions. Normal, but also the A-listers are presented here – sometimes revealing, sometimes dressed – but the followers are asked to pay for each post. What’s behind the format?

Ever since ex-Disney star Bella Thorne cracked the 1 million US dollar mark within 24 hours, many have been wondering how you can get rich with “OnlyFans”. The app, which has existed since 2016, is partly the adult version of Instagram. Because mainly accounts are found here that freely ask their followers to checkout. So also Bella Thorne, who exchanged her good girl image some time ago for that of a porn producer and now also Nackedei starlet on “OnlyFans”. Sex sells – the platform proves this like no other. Users who publish disreputable content in the form of pictures or videos can quickly earn several thousand euros a month. Reason enough to take a close look at “OnlyFans”.

1. What is “OnlyFans”?

The app is structured like Instagram. Users can place content here – but followers only see it if they pay for their insight in advance. Pay To View, so. Membership costs between $ 4.99 and $ 49.99. Payment is made in advance by credit card or Giropay. If you want to express a personal video greeting from your star or other wishes, you can do so – but only for an extra charge, the so-called “tip”.

2. Who can register with “OnlyFans”?

In principle anyone who is over 18 years old. However, minors can also register – a problem that “OnlyFans” has not yet got under control. Any registered user can buy content. Only those who post photos or videos of themselves and thus ask others to checkout have to prove their age in advance with an identification document. A difficult gray area. Even if “OnlyFans” does not explicitly advertise the display of pornographic content, 99 percent of the platform is used for this – really nothing for children, that is.









3. What is the content of “OnlyFans”?

As already mentioned: Sex sells. In addition to international stars such as Cardi B, Bella Thorne or Swae Lee, German Z celebrities such as trash TV queen Georgina Fleur and pop singer Mia Julia can also be found on “OnlyFans”. Like the “normal people” among the users, most Z-celebrities rely on nudity and erotic content for their content. Because they generate followers and they get money for each follower. But there are also users, such as rapper Swae Lee, who used his “OnlyFans” account to market the music video for his previously unreleased song “Reality Check”. However, it remains to be seen whether the “Pay To View” principle will be successful in the long term when it comes to marketing music. This results in a two-tier society among fans: the ones who can and want to afford the exclusive content of their idols and the others who look into the tube. Whether one will remain a fan of a celebrity for a long time under these circumstances or would rather turn to stars who do not “rip off” their fans, everyone has to decide for themselves.

4. Can I also use “OnlyFans” in Germany?

The platform is also accessible from Germany. However, neither the terms of use nor the data protection provisions are written in German. If you want to register and want to be sure what happens to your data, you should deal with these points in advance.

5. How much money can you earn with “OnlyFans”?

This is different, because the number of course depends on how many people follow an account and how high the subscription fees are. An example: If a user has 1,000 followers, each of whom has paid the minimum amount of $ 4.99, he will receive $ 4,990 at the end of the month. 20 percent of the income stays with the operators of the “OnlyFans” platform – after deducting the costs, the user receives 3,992 US dollars based on the calculation example. With the “tips” and private messages, which account owners can also pay extra, additional income can be generated. However, as with Instagram, the number of followers can fluctuate. If you don’t deliver content and don’t make your followers happy, you lose it. If you want to attract new ones in order to earn more money, you should stand out from other accounts and prove your creativity.