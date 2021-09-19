German Kardashians: Sky makes series about “These Ochsenknechts”

Berlin – Natascha Ochsenknecht warns her 248,000 Instagram followers: “It will be very funny, very funny and don’t worry, we are not completely angry, as some imagine.” There is talk of a new series called “These Ochsenknechts”, which should run on Sky Deutschland from the beginning of 2022. And in which, in addition to the 57-year-old, her children Cheyenne Savannah, Wilson Gonzalez and Jimi Blue take center stage.

The latter in particular made headlines recently. The 29-year-old actor and rapper Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht announced via Instagram the separation from his girlfriend, the heavily pregnant ex-“Bachelor” candidate Yeliz Koc and was also publicly hostile for it. Mother Natascha also got caught in the crossfire after Koc said her ex was trapped in a “manipulative family”.

There is always enough material for a series, one would think. The Ochsenknechts have been filling the gossip columns for years and don’t hold back with their opinions. For 20 years, requests for a series have been received over and over again, says Natascha Ochsenknecht, a former model who was best known for her marriage to actor Uwe Ochsenknecht from 1993 to 2012. But she rejected all offers because it “had to be real, not a fake and the right channel”.









Now, in Sky, the right partner for the multi-part series about the life of the Ochsenknecht family has apparently found. “They grant exclusive insight into their family life from the farm in Graz, via Hanover and Berlin to Tuscany and Mallorca,” it says in a message. Six episodes are being shot. The project is somewhat reminiscent of the TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, which featured US reality star Kim Kardashian, among others.

The family grant “for the first time intimate and unadorned insights” away from cameras and flashes of lightning, it is said. The audience can see how the 21-year-old Cheyenne Savannah Ochsenknecht lives on her farm near Graz in Austria. Her brother Wilson Gonzalez, who is ten years her senior, focuses on his acting career and takes viewers to auditions. He is also participating in a gastronomy project and opening a restaurant in Berlin with his friends. Mother Natascha is seen looking for a new house on Mallorca.

And Jimi Blue? The feverishly looking forward to the birth of his first child, it is said: “Because despite the separation from mother Yeliz, the dad-to-be wants to be there with everything.” He also frees himself from his debts and juggles several projects.