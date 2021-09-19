freebritney Movement: How Free Is Britney Spears?

W.is he Britney Spears? A little girl on a television talent show. A high school temptress in the first music video. A young woman who frees herself from the forced virgin image in a bikini and with a cobra around her neck. The kiss with Madonna. A mother so harassed by paparazzi that she almost drops her baby. Shorn hair. An artist who keeps getting up. An almost 40-year-old woman who no longer wants to appear in public, has been under the tutelage of her father for 13 years and talks about flowers in a pressed voice on social networks.

The images that tell of the rise, fall and disappearance of one of the greatest pop stars of the early 21st century have been burned firmly into the collective memory of pop culture. In the USA there is now a documentary that deals with the impact of these images: “Framing Britney Spears” is the name of the work by director Samantha Stark. Her main focus is on the extent to which the public gaze has influenced Spears’ life and career.

In the film, Spears herself or those around her do not have a say; They should not even have responded to requests from the film team. Strongly focuses on the reporting that has shaped the public image of the singer for decades and that wrested control of her own narrative from the star.

Here you will find content from YouTube In order to interact with or display content from YouTube and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The biography of the headline Britney reads something like this: First she was America’s Sweetheart, in the early noughties she was made the enemy of American conservatism; In an infamous interview, the wife of the governor of Maryland even let herself be carried away to say that she wanted to shoot Britney Spears.

In 2001, this performance was still considered scandalous in conservative America Source: WireImage / KMazur

According to the director, Stark’s film wants to look at the tabloid reporting of the noughties from a “post-metoo perspective”. From today’s perspective it may seem unthinkable that young female artists are asked about the condition of their hymen on television. Misogyny has of course not disappeared from the public discourse, but fortunately the ability to be salon has been drastically reduced.

Justin Timberlake, once in a relationship with young Britney, now felt compelled to apologize for his earlier behavior towards her. From the separation in 2002 he had hit the full advertising effect for his own music career, in which he acted as a betrayed love victim. Timberlake now wrote on the online platform Instagram: “I have benefited from a system that tolerates misogyny.” But he wanted to be part of a world in which people support one another.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in 2001 Source: REUTERS







This is of course a noble undertaking. But the documentary, currently not yet being seen in full in Germany, triggered even more than a discussion about the mistakes of a celebrity culture that many hoped was long gone. Above all, “Framing Britney Spears” is fueling a debate that has been going on for a long time about the question: How free is Britney Spears?

Father James has been deciding on their fate for 13 years; in 2008, after a mental breakdown in Britney, he was granted guardianship. A fan movement that formed on the Internet under the hashtag #freebritney has been calling for guardianship to be dissolved for years. A recent court ruling has now confirmed James Spears in his role, but at the request of the musician provided him with at least one financial trustee as co-guardian. In the course of the proceedings, Britney Spears informed her attorney that she would no longer perform as a singer while her father was in control of her career and assets.

Fans demonstrate in Los Angeles for Britney Spears’ freedom Source: AP

A free life looks different. And that is exactly what makes Samantha Stark’s film so explosive: She raises Spears’ heteronomy as a topic, creates a connection between an encroaching public and the artist’s loss of control. There is a young woman who is being torn apart by the media, who does not manage to break free and stand up for her own ideas about life – instead, as an adult woman, she comes under the control of her father.

That is the message of Stark’s film. This documentary does not fathom the deep truth about Britney Spears. Even an in-house production announced by Netflix will hardly succeed. The question that remains is very different from the one about the “real” Britney: What could a celebrity culture look like in which the protection of privacy and personal freedom does not repeatedly collide with the public interest in such a way that destructive scandals result develop? In the social media era, when almost nothing is private anymore, but celebrities desperately want to steer their own image, that seems almost even more difficult than it was in Britney Spears’ worst times.

Our podcast THE REAL WORD is about the important big and small questions in life: What do breast selfies have to do with feminism? How does the long-term relationship stay happy? And what can you learn from the TV bachelorette? Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes or Google Podcasts or subscribe to us directly via Rss feed.

Here you can listen to our WELT podcasts We use the player from the provider Podigee for our WELT podcasts. We need your consent so that you can see the podcast player and interact with or display content from Podigee and other social networks. Activate social networks

This text is from WELT AM SONNTAG. We will be happy to deliver them to your home on a regular basis.