First the family, then the job!

Julia Roberts open and honest

Her private life is sacred to her. Julia Roberts (50) has been keeping her family out of the public eye for years. The Hollywood beauty seldom strolls over red carpets with husband Danny Moder (49). And their three children Hazel (13), Phinnaeus (13) and Henry (11) are largely unknown. It is all the more unusual that the actress now openly chatted about her life as a mom in an interview with RTL.

That’s Julia Roberts as a mother







Julia Roberts is rarely seen so eloquently in matters of private life. Compared to RTL, she has now revealed some details about her family and should have surprised with one or the other answer. For example, hardly anyone would have thought: “I think I’m a pretty strict mother.” Julia has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her incomparable smile, and since her breakthrough she has been considered everybody’s darling. In her private life she seems to be a lot less relaxed.

Your job comes second

Julia completely changed her life with the birth of her children. Today her family is in the foreground, her job comes second.