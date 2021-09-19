Sunday, September 19, 2021
First the family, then the job!

By Sonia Gupta
23 October 2018 – 12:22 clock

Julia Roberts open and honest

Her private life is sacred to her. Julia Roberts (50) has been keeping her family out of the public eye for years. The Hollywood beauty seldom strolls over red carpets with husband Danny Moder (49). And their three children Hazel (13), Phinnaeus (13) and Henry (11) are largely unknown. It is all the more unusual that the actress now openly chatted about her life as a mom in an interview with RTL.

That’s Julia Roberts as a mother




Julia Roberts is rarely seen so eloquently in matters of private life. Compared to RTL, she has now revealed some details about her family and should have surprised with one or the other answer. For example, hardly anyone would have thought: “I think I’m a pretty strict mother.” Julia has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her incomparable smile, and since her breakthrough she has been considered everybody’s darling. In her private life she seems to be a lot less relaxed.

Your job comes second

Julia completely changed her life with the birth of her children. Today her family is in the foreground, her job comes second.

You can find out in the video how you and your children spend a typical Sunday.

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
