Sunday, September 19, 2021
Finally engaged! Britney Spears is in a hurry to get married

Britney Spears (39) can hardly wait to step in front of the altar. A few days ago, the singer announced her engagement to long-term friend Sam Asghari (27). The fitness trainer wasted no time with his application – only five days after Britneys Father Jamie Spears, 69, had requested the end of her guardianship Sam for his girlfriend’s hand. Now want Britney don’t wait any longer with the wedding.

An insider has now revealed People: “She wants to get married as soon as possible.” Britney would like a private wedding ceremony on the beach. Regarding the marriage proposal, the informant said that although the pop princess knew it was going to happen soon, she was still very happy about it. “Sam proposed to her at home and she loves the ring. She is overjoyed,” he said. on Instagram the musician shared her joy about the engagement: “The wait was definitely worth it. […] I’m so blessed it’s insane! “

Although the first step in Britneys Has a guardianship process been made, her father, who is currently acting as her guardian, could be replaced by someone else. In the worst case, the marriage could even be annulled by order of your new guardian. Therefore, the couple should perhaps better wait to get married, at least until the trial in court is finally over.

