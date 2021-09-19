Film tips on TV today: “A strange couple” with Jack Lemmon

Today, Sunday, you can expect top-class cast members on TV: You can expect films with, among others, Klaus J. Behrendt, Lilith Stangenberg and Jack Lemmon. You can look forward to the romance, crime thriller and action thriller of the day.

Today, on Sunday, you are looking for a TV highlight with a star cast in the Free TV? From 8:15 p.m. you can expect great personalities such as Jack Lemmon, Amy Schumer, Klaus J. Behrendt and Gerard Butler on television. Curl up and watch a romance, crime thriller, or action thriller. These are the must-see films of the day and not to be missed.

Enjoy your films in HD – with Sky

Humorous comedy: “A strange couple” with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau (8:15 pm on Arte)

“A strange couple” – these are two very unequal friends: the meticulous fanatic of order Felix (Jack Lemmon), and the “woman hero” and sports reporter Oscar (Walther Matthau). Their relationship is put to the test when they move in together and Felix increasingly upsets his friend’s life. The film adaptation of the play of the same name by Neil Simon lives from the hilarious teamwork of the comedian duo Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon, who made cinema history with films such as “Der Glückspilz” and “Extrablatt”.

This comedy from Gene Saks with Jack Lemmon as Felix Ungar, Walter Matthau as Oscar Madison, John Fiedler as Vinnie, Larry Haines as Speed, David Sheiner as Roy and Herb Edelman as Murray promises 100 minutes of delicious humor.

humor: ⭐⭐⭐

Romance: “A Summer in South Tyrol” with Maike Jüttendonk and Harald Krassnitzer (8:15 pm on ZDF)

Even after 20 years, the young cellar master Franziska Gasser still encounters the old fronts between Italians and Germans in South Tyrol. Can a budding love take this? Because, without wanting to, she falls in love with Marco Antonelli, her father’s doctor. The families separate invisible hurdles from the past. Franzi realizes: she has to reveal the secret and cut off old braids in order to have a chance. Franziska Gasser actually never wanted to set foot on the local winery in South Tyrol again.

This romance of Karola Meeder with Maike Jüttendonk as Franziska ‘Franzi’ Gasser, Harald Krassnitzer as Josef Gasser, Julia Stemberger as Franziska’s mother, Sami Loris as Marco Antonelli, Michele Olivieri as Roberto Antonelli and Michele Oliveri as Roberto Antonelli promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Crime: “Tatort” with Klaus J. Behrendt and Dietmar Bär (8:15 pm on ARD)

Susanne Elvan met her husband Tarek, a convicted violent criminal, through a pen pal portal while he was in custody. The wedding took place before his release. When Susanne was found murdered, Tarek was only recently at large. The case seems clear. But when assistant Norbert Jütte takes a closer look, the case takes an unexpected turn.

This thriller by Jan Martin Scharf with Klaus J. Behrendt as Max Ballauf, Dietmar Bär as Freddy Schenk, Joe Bausch as Dr. Roth, Roland Riebeling as Norbert Jütte, Tinka Fürst as Natalie Förster and Juliane Köhler as Lydia Rosenberg promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Romantic action thriller: “Jason Bourne” with Matt Damon and Julia Stiles (8:15 pm on RTL)

Jason Bourne teams up with Nicky Parsons again. Soon the CIA will be after them.

This action thriller from Paul Greengrass starring Matt Damon as Jason Bourne / David Webb, Julia Stiles as Nicolette ‘Nicky’ Parsons, Alicia Vikander as Heather Lee, Vincent Cassel as Asset, Tommy Lee Jones as Robert Dewey and Riz Ahmed as Aaron Kalloor promises for 135 Minutes of thrilling action, loving romance and captivating tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ romance: ⭐

Action-packed comedy: “I Feel Pretty” with Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams (8:15 pm on RTL2)

Renee, a young woman with pronounced inferiority complexes, considers herself the most beautiful and irresistible woman on earth after a bad fall. However, their new arrogance has consequences.

Starring Amy Schumer as Renee Bennett, Michelle Williams as Avery LeClaire, Rory Scovel as Ethan, Emily Ratajkowski as Mallory, Busy Philipps as Jane and Lauren Hutton as Lily LeClaire, this comedy from Abby Kohn features 135 minutes of delicious humor, rousing action and heartwarming romance .

Action: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐









Action-packed action film: “Criminal Squad – Dirty Jobs, Dirty Cops” with Gerard Butler and Pablo Schreiber (9.45pm on Pro7)

A hugely successful band of bank robbers, led by Ray Merriman, is planning the impossible: the brazen attack on the Federal Reserve Bank in Los Angeles, which is home to hundreds of billions of dollars. But the gangsters are already an elite unit of the police on the heels of the unscrupulous and not always legal police officer Nick Flanagan.

This Christian Gudegast action film stars Gerard Butler as Nick ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien, Pablo Schreiber as Ray Merrimen, O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Donnie Wilson, 50 Cent as Enson Levoux, Maurice Compte as Benny ‘Borracho’ Magalon and Meadow Williams as Holly promises delicious humor, rousing action and gripping tension for 165 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐

Action-packed thriller: “Zodiac – Die Spur des Killers” with Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. (9:55 pm on Arte)

In the late 1960s, a man who describes himself as a “Zodiac” kills young couples at random in the greater San Francisco area. He announced his deeds in letters, some of which were coded, to the police and the press, mocked his persecutors and asked for his news to be published. When the police make little progress in the case, reporter Robert Graysmith finally goes on the hunt for the killer. But he soon becomes a target of the murderer himself.

This thriller from David Fincher starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Robert Graysmith, Robert Downey Jr. as Paul Avery, Mark Ruffalo as Inspector David Toschi, Anthony Edwards as Inspector William Armstrong, Brian Cox as Melvin Belli and Clea DuVall as Linda Ferrin promises to be rousing for 155 minutes Action and excitement.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐

Exciting SciFi film: “Independence Day” with Will Smith and Bill Pullman (10:15 pm on Sat.1)

A gigantic UFO is getting closer and closer to the earth. US President Whitmore and the Pentagon are at a loss about the situation, they want to wait and see. Small missiles detach themselves from the mother ship and set course for the world’s metropolises. It soon becomes clear to everyone: the aliens are planning an invasion. When they attack with massive volleys of fire, the fate of the earth seems sealed.

This SciFi film from Roland Emmerich with Will Smith as Captain Steven ‘Steve’ Hiller, Bill Pullman as President Thomas J. Whitmore, Jeff Goldblum as David Levinson, Mary McDonnell as First Lady Marilyn Whitmore, Mae Whitman as Patricia Whitmore and Judd Hirsch as Julius Levinson promises delicious humor, thrilling action, loving romance and overwhelming tension for 185 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐

Exciting drama: “Boyz ‘n the Hood – Boys in the Quarter” with Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ice Cube (11:10 p.m. on 3sat)

Tre Styles grew up with friends Dough Boy and Ricky in LA’s Black District. Life on the street is dominated by violence, drugs and gang warfare. Through a responsible upbringing, Furious Styles tries to keep his son Tre from slipping into crime. However, the three friends cannot escape the brutal vicious circle.

This John Singleton drama starring Cuba Gooding Jr. as Tre Styles, Ice Cube as Darin, Morris Chestnut as Ricky Baker, Laurence Fishburne as Furious Styles, Tres father, Tyra Ferrell as Mrs. Baker and Angela Bassett as Reva Devereaux promises 105 minutes of loving romance, demanding action and gripping tension.

claim: ⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Exciting drama: “Idiots of the Family” with Lilith Stangenberg and Jördis Triebel (00:05 on ARD)

The 40-year-old artist Heli wants to start a new life. She has taken care of her younger sister Ginnie in the past, who is mentally retarded. Now Ginnie is supposed to go to a home. The three egocentric brothers Bruno, Tommie and Frederik, who were never helpful to Heli, are okay with this. Before Ginnie is brought to her new home, the brothers come back to visit.

This drama by Michael Klier with Lilith Stangenberg as Ginnie, Jördis Triebel as Heli, Hanno Koffler as Tommy, Florian Stetter as Bruno and Kai Scheve as Frederick promises 95 minutes of heartwarming romance, challenging plot and exciting tension.

claim: ⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

If you are looking for other exciting films, series or current sports broadcasts in the TV program, you will find it in our section TV updates numerous TV recommendations.

TV program data from the FUNKE media group was used to create this article.

Follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, exciting information about your favorite celebrities and a direct line to the editors.

roj / news.de