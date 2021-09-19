Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen wanted to speak to Johnny Depp before replacing him

Mads Mikkelsen wish he had with Johnny Depp can speak before playing the role of Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts 3” takes over. “Fantastic Beasts: Grindelwald’s Crimes”Received bad reviews and struggled at the box office. This was also for Warner bros. a completely new and unexpected feeling, because the “Harry Potter“Films as well as the first”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”Had been very successful. With “Fantastic Beasts 3”Everything should be different and put the series back in a good light.

Recently gave Warner bros. officially announced that Mikkelsen in “Fantastic Beasts 3” as Dork Substitute will play along. Mikkelsen takes on the role of villain Grindelwald, the douchebag embodied in the first two films. Actually should douchebag return but he was during his high profile divorce from Amber Heard massively faced with allegations. douchebag was accused of domestic abuse. He has denied the allegations but lost a high profile defamation case against a newspaper that labeled him a “woman beater”. Because of the allegations against him, urged Warner bros. him from the role as Grindelwald in the “Fantastic beasts“-Row to step back.









In an interview with the Times gave Mikkelsen known that he was with douchebag wanted to speak before taking on the role of Grindelwald. Mikkelsen said the process was a bit rushed there Warner bros. was looking for an immediate replacement for the character. While agreeing to the role, he admitted Dork not really knowing the whole story and doubting the distance from the film. He wanted with douchebag Talking about the role just didn’t know him well enough for that. The whole scenario may have been a bit controversial, but he admits that it was purely business-like in order to play the role as perfectly as possible.

Mikkelsen also reiterated his previous comments on replacing douchebag in “Fantastic Beasts 3“. He has repeatedly expressed his desire to make Grindelwald his own, because douchebag to copy would be simply “creative suicide”. He also said that his looks and approach to the character will be different, but that viewers won’t see what exactly that means until the movie. The message from Dork Resigning was disappointing for some, especially after his character got a lot more depth in the second part. Mikkelsen however is an accomplished actor and his portrayal of the serial killer Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal”Was able to convince the critics.

We can be curious how Mikkelsen will embody the villain Gellert Grindelwald.