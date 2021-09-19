Extreme figure yo-yo: Christian Bale has done it again – cinema

Would you have recognized Hollywood star Christian Bale (44) in this photo? For his new role as George Bush’s former Vice President Dick Cheney (77), he has once again undergone an extreme change – and is barely recognizable.

In the new trailer for the film “Vice” (starts in the USA on December 14th) by director Adam McKay (50) you can see: Bale has put on a lot of extra pounds for this role. Almost 20 kilos!

“I ate a lot of cake for that,” the actor told Variety magazine. For the rest that was missing from the rather opulent character of Dick Cheney, makeup artists were responsible.

The movie trailer

Here you will find content from YouTube In order to interact with or display content from YouTube and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



Not the first time that the actor has changed his character extremely. The man is a real yo-yo master.

▶ ︎ For his role in “The machinist” (2004), Christian Bale starved himself to a half-skeleton within three months with a strict fish-fruit diet (every day only one apple and a can of tuna, cigarettes, coffee, water and whiskey), and lost an incredible 30 kilos. To portray the insomnia-suffering machine worker Trevor Reznik, the 1.83-meter man starved himself to 55 kilos.

“Without this physical aspect, my game would not have been believable,” he later explained in a “Spiegel” interview. Even director Brad Anderson was surprised by Bale’s radical diet at the time.

Christian Bale then also put 20 kilos for his role in the film “American Hustle”(2013) closed again. With a fat belly he played the trickster Irving Rosenfeld.

“I ate a lot of donuts, a lot of cheeseburgers and everything else I could get my hands on,” he told People magazine at the time.









His transformation was so extreme that his colleague Robert De Niro mistook him for a stranger the first time they met on set.

▶ ︎ For “American Psycho” (2000) and the “Dark Knight” films the actor built up a lot of muscle mass with strict cardio and strength training, trained his body for three hours a day.





Daily exercise shaped this body. Christian Bale in “American Psycho” (2000)Photo: Moviepix / Getty Images



▶ ︎ For the film “The Fighter” (2010) by David O’Russell, Christian Bale again starved himself to 66 kilos.

To play the underweight, cocaine addicted boxer and trainer Dicky Eklund in the US sports drama, he ran the pounds off his ribs. “I ran like crazy,” said Christian Bale at the time. “I could run for four hours straight.”

For this role, Bale received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2011.

Christian Bale knows that his constant figure yo-yo is unhealthy. For his career, he does it anyway.

“It’s never healthy to put on that amount of weight in a short period of time,” he told Star2.com about his new movie “Vice”. “But I did it in the healthiest way I could.”

While he used to lose weight and gain weight on his own and then, according to his own statement, “woke up with a palpitations” and “just didn’t feel right”, this time he got a nutritionist and put on weight under supervision.

Let’s see what he looks like for his next role …