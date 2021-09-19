Exciting! Kate Winslet gave Saoirse Ronan birthday sex as a present

“I knew it would be an unforgettable experience”

Many dream of a hot love game with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet (45). One got exactly that and the Irish young actress Saoirse Ronan (26). In the movie “Ammonite” she plays a hot, lesbian sex scene with Kate Winslet who now reveals that she wanted her colleague to have “an unforgettable experience”.

There were no rehearsals for the sex scene

In an interview with the American magazine “Entertainment Weekly”, Kate Winselt says that she asked her director to shoot the love scene with Saoirse on her 26th birthday (April 12th). “I wanted to give her a great memory of her film life. To be naked on your birthday like the day you were born, that’s just something special,” says Kate.

In the film, Kate Winslet plays paleontologist Mary Anning in Victorian England, who begins a romance with geologist Charlotte Murchison. The two actresses carefully discussed the piquant sex scene, but did not rehearse. “We wanted to make sure that it would be very even for both of them,” explains the 45-year-old.







Saoirse Ronan shot the lesbian sex scene with Kate Winselt. © REUTERS, LUCY NICHOLSON

Neither Kate nor Saoirse were particularly excited about the scene. Sure, both of them are professionals. However, the director had his concerns and that’s why Kate said to him, “Listen, let’s work this out. We start here, kiss, bosom, you go down here, then you do that, then you climb up here. So, we cleared the rhythm of the scene so we could hold onto something that supports the story. “