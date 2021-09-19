Eva Green: That’s why it didn’t work out with Lars von Trier

Film beauty Eva Green would have loved to work with her “god”, the director Lars von Trier, but had to refuse

Since Lars von Trier, 58, insisted on so many sex scenes, Eva Green, 33, had to refuse a role in his film “Antichrist” in 2009.









The actress had already had some sex scenes in her earlier film “The Dreamers” and since that would have been the case with the Dane’s work too, she said no with a heavy heart. She wanted to avoid being pigeonholed in sex: “I think that after” The Dreamers “the people would have been very mean to me if I had done” Antichrist “,” she confessed to “The Edit”. “People always talk about sex. You have a sex scene and they say,“ Oh my god, there is sex! ”So I decided to stop sex scenes for a while because that’s the only thing people stick to remember. I feel very vulnerable. “

Lars von Trier was very disappointed because of the cancellation, but Eva explained that they just couldn’t get together. Because although it would have been a career highlight for the former Bond girl to work with the controversial filmmaker, the latter was not prepared to forego the clear scenes: “Lars von Trier was my God. I loved everything he did, it was my dream and my fantasy to work with him, but there were some things I didn’t want to do. I asked questions and wasn’t just a plaything. There were a lot of sexual things that I asked if there was no other way so that it could work, but he just said, “Nobody questions my authority.” Brutal, “sighed Eva Green.

