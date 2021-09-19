Sunday, September 19, 2021
Emma Watson stunned after a shocking racism attack

By Arjun Sethi
Emma Watson’s social media channels have been pretty quiet lately. The actress rarely shows private things from her life. And she uses her online presence almost exclusively for good causes. As in the case of Empires star Jussie Smollett. The cruel attack on him, fueled by racism and homophobia, left Emma Watson stunned.

Emma Watson expresses sympathy for Jussie Smollett on Twitter!

Empire star Jussie Smollett fell victim to a hate crime. The African American actor was attacked by two masked men because of his skin color and sexual orientation. In addition to being beaten, he was left with a rope around his neck and dosed with bleach. The shock was great in Hollywood. Numerous celebrities expressed their condolences and anger to Jussie Smollet over the incident. Including Emma Watson.

This wrote on Twitter: “The ugly prejudices and the bigotry of this violence disgust me. I send love to @JussieSmollet & anyone who has been hurt by the hatred of those who fear the difference. As a society, we continue to fail LGBTQIA + communities and people of color ”.

Emma Watson and Kevin Hart are stunned after racism attack!

Emma Watson also posted a quote from Maya Angelou that said, “Hate has caused many problems in this world, but it has not yet solved any problem”. Her fans were very impressed with her commitment. They celebrated the actress for supporting Jussie Smollett and for raising “her voice for humanity” again and again. “I’m so grateful for the good things you do,” wrote a fan on Twitter. In contrast to Emma Watson, however, Kevin Hart’s condolences were less well received. Since the comedian had to resign from his Oscar moderation because of homophobic tweets, many social media users got his support down the wrong path. Emma Watson, on the other hand, has always been committed to the LGBTQ community.




After Kevin Hart was also stunned on Twitter and wrote, “What the hell is going on in this world,” he was gripped for his own homophobic past. Kevin Hart then assured him that he had long since looked back on his past life and that he was now leading a better life. Just like Emma Watson, Kevin Hart just wanted to express his sympathy for Jussie Smollett and let the anger seething inside him at the gruesome attack.



