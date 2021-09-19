Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart very melancholy

The edition of the famous Pirelli calendar for the coming year has been unveiled in the sumptuous setting of the Verona Opera House. In 2020, the Italian tire manufacturer’s calendar has the motto Looking for Juliet and was implemented by star photographer Paolo Roversi (72). Her inner Juliet (without Romeo) was allowed to discover well-known women from the acting, music and model scene in front of the lens.

For example “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson (29), who thanks to the Shakespeare motto was able to slip into a fancy robe and headgear, among other things. She also showed her dreamy side in a black and white photo.

Kristen Stewart as the modern day Julia

Much more modern than with Watson, the theme was interpreted by “Twilight” actress Kristen Stewart (29). She posed for Roversi not in a sweeping dress, as is the case with the British actress Mia Goth, but in a denim jacket and torn skinny jeans.

Kristen Stewart as the modern day Julia. © Source: Pirelli Calendar 2020, Paolo Roversi

Indya Moore (24), known from the series “Pose”, shows her vulnerable side only covered by a blanket on a black and white photo.









Indya Moore from “Pose”. © Source: Pirelli Calendar 2020, Paolo Roversi

Claire Foy as melancholy Julia

Claire Foy, accustomed to pompous robes since her role as the young Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown”, on the other hand also cuts a very elegant, if very melancholy-looking figure in the Pirelli calendar. In addition to the stars mentioned, the Chinese singer Chris Lee (35), her Spanish colleague Rosalia (26) and the Iranian-American actress Yara Shahidi (19) can also be admired in the new edition.