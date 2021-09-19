Sunday, September 19, 2021
HomeNewsEmily Blunt is the new Mary Poppins
News

Emily Blunt is the new Mary Poppins

By Arjun Sethi
0
67




  • 1/11

    The English actress Emily Blunt at the premiere of “Mary Poppins’ Return”.

  • 2/11

    The original: Julie Andrews in the title role of the 1965 fantasy musical “Mary Poppins”.

  • 10/11

    With a “spoonful of sugar” the nanny always manages to make everyone happy.




  • 11/11

    Lin-Manuel Miranda sings and dances through the cheerful Neuaflage.

Interview: Dierk Sindermann

Julie Andrews was honored with an Oscar in 1965 for her role as the warm child carer “Mary Poppins”. One of her great admirers is actress Emily Blunt (35), who plays the leading role in “Mary Poppins’ Returns” and now – supercalifragilisticxpialigetic! – is promptly traded as an Oscar favorite.

BLICK: Do you have nanny experience?
Emily Blunt: My first job was a babysitter, at the time I was 14. I later worked in the restaurant business. In other words, I was washing dishes.


Previous article«The exorcist ?? Director ?? s Cut »?? The perfect horror film? – Oddsmeter.de
Next articleDenzel Washington in an interview with BILD: »What grounds me is the Bible – people
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv