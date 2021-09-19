Emily Blunt is the new Mary Poppins

1/11 The English actress Emily Blunt at the premiere of “Mary Poppins’ Return”.

2/11 The original: Julie Andrews in the title role of the 1965 fantasy musical “Mary Poppins”.















10/11 With a “spoonful of sugar” the nanny always manages to make everyone happy.







11/11 Lin-Manuel Miranda sings and dances through the cheerful Neuaflage.

Interview: Dierk Sindermann

Julie Andrews was honored with an Oscar in 1965 for her role as the warm child carer “Mary Poppins”. One of her great admirers is actress Emily Blunt (35), who plays the leading role in “Mary Poppins’ Returns” and now – supercalifragilisticxpialigetic! – is promptly traded as an Oscar favorite.

BLICK: Do you have nanny experience?

Emily Blunt: My first job was a babysitter, at the time I was 14. I later worked in the restaurant business. In other words, I was washing dishes.

Does it have a Mary Poppins figure given in your childhood?

My maternal grandmother. We called her Nana. A wonderful woman. Quite eccentric, but also fun, warm and loving. She was a huge influence on me.

Why is Mary Poppins also popular with adults?

Because of their ability to reawaken the child in adults. For me, Mary Poppins is the first real superhero in the cinema.

In the original as well now in your movie – Warning, spoilers – leave Mary Poppins in the end the family.

Yes. I was very saddened by this when I was a kid. And so was my older daughter now.

You have with her the «return of Mary Poppins»Looked?

She is four! She had seen the original and thought it was great – except for the end. When we drove to the screening of my film, she asked: “It won’t go away in the end, does it?” I replied: “We shall see.” When we sat in the cinema and said scene came, Hazel howled like mad: “Nooo!”

You have a second daughter Violet (2). Have you been working less since you became a mother?

Yes, as an actress I have the luxury of not working for six months if I want to, to spend time with the girls. I’ve never been away from my children for more than a week, and their father, who is the director, has never been more than two weeks.

They never made a secret of being you stutter.

That’s why I played theater in school because that helped me. Today I still stutter when I’m tired, sometimes even when I’m on the phone. That will never go away entirely.

Are you afraid that your daughters will be teased later? could if they stutter too?

That cannot be avoided. And as a mother that would definitely hurt me a lot. I just hope that the schoolmates are respectful and kind.

Do you have any other fears?

Like everyone else, I fear losing someone I love. When my nana died, I was devastated. On the other hand: Nobody can live forever.