Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson honored for community engagement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, is next to Arnold Schwarzenegger the muscle man of our hearts: Hardly any other actor with this bicep circumference can look so grim and ready for violence, only to counter the threatening gesture with a child-cute innocence face in the next moment. As a wrestler, Johnson has adequately proven that he can also use his enormous physical strength. Overall, he received the highest title of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.) ten times and is thus one of the most successful players in the league.

Dwayne Johnson defines what it means to be a Trailblazer. His philanthropy has helped millions of people all over the world. The HCA is so deeply humbled to be honoring Dwayne Johnson as this years Trailblazer. Congratulations, @TheRock. #HCAFilmAwards https://t.co/iTG5x17wph





– Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 24, 2021

But the man can and does much more. He has now been honored with the Trailblazer Award by the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) for his charitable work. “Trailblazers” are pioneers in German, the award is given to actors and filmmakers who are committed to “social change”. “Dwayne Johnson embodies everything our Trailblazer Award stands for. He is committed to many important things and uses his voice to do good at a time when it is most needed, ”said HCA chairman Scott Menzel, according to industry magazine Hollywood Reporter.

Johnson has consistently donated money to social and medical institutions during the coronavirus pandemic. He also developed a lot of activity on his Instagram channel in this context – the actor and his family were themselves infected with the virus. He has also been supporting the Black Lives Matter movement for a long time and is committed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to fulfill life-changing wishes for seriously ill children.

Johnson responded to the award on Instagram: “This is something very special for me and I feel deeply honored and, above all, very grateful that I received this prestigious award. In the course of your career you hope to have some influence with what you do – to do something good for people and hopefully add a little value to their lives. ”The award ceremony will take place online on March 5th.