DVD & Blu-ray Charts: The ten most popular films for rental

In the DVD charts there are fresh surprises and great newcomers – action thrillers are represented as well as hot love films. Here, COMPUTER BILD presents you with the ten most popular rental films from the online video library Videobuster from August 2021. What are the three highlights about and who is in the lower places? Here comes the overview.

Front runner: The Marksman

Liam Neeson was a welcome guest in home theaters in August 2021. “The Marksman” is currently the most popular film for rental at Videobuster. On the border between Mexico and the United States, in the US state of Arizona, Jim Hanson (Liam Neeson), rancher and Vietnam War veteran, is going through a difficult time. His beloved wife recently died of cancer, the bank wants to sell its huge property and is threatened with foreclosure. The arrival of two illegal immigrants messes up his life … Here is the trailer for the film.

Close on Liam Neeson’s heels was Angelina Jolie in August 2021 with the thriller “They Want Me Dead”. The Oscar winner embodies Hannah Faber, a “fire jumper” (English “Smoke Jumper”, the elite fire brigade unit for forest fires), who suffers from the loss of three human lives that she was unable to save from an inferno of flames. One day she discovers a traumatized 12-year-old boy who is on his own and wandering through the forest. Hannah takes care of the boy who has witnessed a murder – a hunt with ruthless killers begins. You can get an impression of “They Want Me Dead” in this trailer.

Third: Cruella

“Cruella” took third place. Emma Stone plays the title role Cruella de Vil in the Disney film. The strip shows the rebellious early days of the notorious villain figure. In the midst of the 1970s punk rock revolution in London (England), the film follows the clever crook Estella on her way to the dazzling vengeful Cruella. Here is the trailer for the film.

DVD & Blu-ray Charts: The Top 10

The Marksman – The sniper They Want Me Dead Cruella City of Lies Horizon Line Bay of Silence Crime game A doctor to order Project Rainfall Mortal Kombat

