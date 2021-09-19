Dogecoin: Shunned by AMC Entertainment!

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) wasn’t the first choice as the CEO by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Adam Aron, announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the cinema chain Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) will add as form of payment if they are by the end of the year Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will accept.

The popular Fintwit personality and Dogecoin enthusiast @ greg16676935420 replied on Twitter that he smuggled a bag of Skittles into an AMC movie theater to protest the company not including Dogecoin in the announcement. Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus replied to Aron’s tweet and asked why Litecoin was included instead of Dogecoin.

The Dogecoin chart

Dogecoin fell in line with Bitcoin and a number of other cryptocurrencies when El Salvador introduced Bitcoin as legal tender on September 7th. The cryptocurrency spent the next 11 days consolidating the flash crash.

During this consolidation, Dogecoin has positioned itself in a pennant pattern on the daily chart that has a series of lower highs and higher lows as the price range narrows. Dogecoin will reach the apex of the pennant on Sunday, and if the pattern is detected, both bulls and bears should watch out for increased volume for confirmation.

The Dogecoin MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) ripples slightly upwards towards the upper signal line. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it is a buy signal for technical traders as it suggests that the price movement is intensifying.

The cryptocurrency is trading slightly below the exponential moving average (EMA) of the past eight days and below the EMA of the past 21 days, with the EMA of the past eight days being below the EMA of the past 21 days, which are both bearish indicators. Dogecoin is also trading slightly below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting that overall sentiment is bearish.

Dogecoin attempted to break the 200-day SMA on Saturday but failed and fell back from that level. However, if the cryptocurrency breaks out of the pennant, it can easily recapture both the eight-day EMA and the 200-day SMA.

The bulls want to see a large bullish volume that Dogecoin breaks up from the pennant. Above the moving averages, Dogecoin has historical price resistance at the 27 cent mark and psychological resistance at 30 cents.

The bears want the Dogecoin to fall off the pennant due to a large downward volume and the cryptocurrency to lose support at 23 cents. Below that level, Dogecoin has support at 16 cents.