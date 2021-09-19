Documentary Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish: a very normal, very special teen culture

19-year-old Billie Eilish is the pop star of our time. The moving documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry” portrays her as a multi-layered and extraordinary artist.

«My family is the reason why I am who I am. My family was one long song, ”says Billie Eilish at the beginning of RJ Cutler’s documentary“ The World’s a Little Blurry ”.

One thing quickly becomes clear in this two and a half hour film portrait that can be seen on AppleTV +: The Billie Eilish project is a family business.

Your parents know their way around show business. The mother is a screenwriter and musician, the father works in construction and as an actor on the side.

Parents pioneered Billie Eilish, teaching her songwriting, piano and ukulele, and sending her to talent shows at an early age.

Generation Z world pain



To understand what a great musician Billie Eilish is, you have to hear one of her hits. “Bury a Friend”, for example, is not a run-of-the-mill pop song.

Minimalist electronics, assembled from various sound snippets, plus their characteristic voice, breathy, vulnerable and so intimate. She sings about the monster under her bed and that you are often yourself the greatest enemy.

I’m a nobody, I don’t know why you guys like me, really not.

Billie Eilish’s songs talk about fears, self-doubt and other teenage feelings. And then there is this superstar personality. Sometimes she looks tough, sometimes silly, sometimes snotty, sometimes shy, and as down-to-earth as possible in her self-image.

At a concert, as “The World’s a Little Blurry” shows, she said in front of thousands of fans: “I’m a nobody, I don’t know why you like me, really not. But I love you! ”

Billie Eilish: how did she get famous?

It’s 2015: Billie Eilish, full name Billie Eilish Baird O’Connell, is a member of a dance troupe in Los Angeles. When the dance teacher hears that she also sings in her free time, he asks for a song for the new choreography. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell record “Ocean Eyes” and put it on Soundcloud so that the dancers can access it. The song goes viral, Billie Eilish becomes a network phenomenon and a little later Interscope Records signs her. She was only 13 then. Today she is 19, has 77 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most streamed artists in the world and garnered five Grammys at once last year.







The everyday life of a pop star



“The World’s a Little Blurry” manages with just a few classic interviews and integrates smartphone videos that Billie Eilish and her family shot themselves.

As a viewer, I am very close to the really important moments: For example, when she heard her song “Ocean Eyes” for the first time on the radio. When she travels around the world on tour.

Legend: World star in everyday life, daughter at home: Billie Eilish and her father Patrick.

Or back in the kitchen of her parents’ house in Los Angeles, where her mother gives advice for the new album: «For the last few songs you are missing, you can try to write something that you still like, but something is more conventional and accessible. ”

I don’t write for everyone, the songs have to mean something to me

Billie doesn’t understand what “accessible music” should mean: “I don’t write for everyone, the songs have to mean something to me”. And as much as she likes to sing her songs, she feels the process of creation as torture.

That’s probably why it would never work without her brother Finneas O’Connell. The songwriting happens in a creative symbiosis: he produces the sounds on the laptop, she sits cross-legged on the bed, sings and writes.

Legend: Working together pays off: Billie Eilish and her big brother Finneas O’Connell present their Grammys.

The show must go on



“The World’s a Little Blurry” is the fairy tale “Pop-Star Overnight”, but it also tells of the constraints of fame and the music business.

In Milan, Billie has to finish a concert after breaking her ankle. And at a meet and greet with label bosses and music journalists, she is texted by a lot of older men.

Billie Eilish always has to function – as a performer and as a projection screen. To make it work, her parents never leave her side and a huge team bustles around her.

And yet the film suggests that Billie Eilish largely controls the strings. Whether that’s true or not – your strength as a role model builds on this self-determination and authenticity.

And that’s exactly what sets it apart from products like the Spice Girls or Britney Spears, which shaped my teenage years. They looked like models, were always in a good mood and so far away from my worries.

I would have liked someone like Billie Eilish, who, as a good buddy and a bright head, encourages people to stand by themselves and their feelings. I would have felt less lonely.