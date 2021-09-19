Denzel Washington: These are his 7 best roles

He is an old hand in the business, but at 63 years of age he is still not a bit tired: We are talking about Denzel Washington, who can currently be seen in “The Equalizer 2” as a die-hard avenger in the cinema. We have compiled the 7 best roles of the two-time Oscar winner for you.





The biopic is about the black civil rights activist Malcom X, who, played by Denzel Washington, grew up in Detroit in a climate of fear and hostility. After his father, a priest, died under dubious circumstances, and his mother was subsequently admitted to a mental hospital, Malcom got on the wrong track and ended up in prison. There he made an inner change and converted to Islam – from then on he called himself Malcom X and became the figurehead of the civil rights movement.

The drama “Philadelphia” is considered to be one of the first Hollywood films to deal with the subject of AIDS and homosexuality. In it, Denzel Washington plays the successful lawyer Joe Miller, who also works as a lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks), because he is said to have been dismissed due to his AIDS illness. While Miller initially disliked Beckett because he was homosexual, he developed strong empathy over the course of the film and took Beckett’s side – but now he himself was rejected.

To secure a job with the drug squad, newbie Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) complete a trial day with his superior Detective Alonzo Harris – played by Denzel Washington. If Hoyt is initially impressed by Harris’ unconventional methods, he soon realizes that his questionable morality has nothing to do with what he has learned in his training. The two begin to play off each other, which has far-reaching consequences – at least for one of them.









Escape from addiction: “Flight” starts with an impressive action sequence, but then develops into a personality drama. In it, Washington plays the pilot Wip Whitaker, who is able to save most of the passengers in a plane crash with a daring maneuver. A heroic deed – until it emerges that he was sitting in the cockpit fully loaded at the time of the flight. A legal chess game of blame begins, in which the ultimate goal is that Whitaker has to admit his alcohol addiction.

When mafia boss Bumpy Johnson dies, his loyal chauffer Frank Lucas takes over (Denzel Washington) the shops. Through cleverly engineered drug deals, he soon becomes the most powerful man in the New York underworld. Meanwhile, the New York police have a problem with corruption in their own ranks, but Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe) is one of the incorruptible and foregoing a lot of money. He is given the task of forming a special unit against drug crime and soon exposes the illegal machinations of Frank Lucas, who was previously under the police’s radar.





“Glory” is a valuable historical film that deals with a chapter in American history. During the American Civil War, Colonel Shaw (Matthew Broderick) put together a force of purely black recruits and prepare them for a combat mission. After initial hesitation, Shaw is enthusiastic about the idea and wants to prove that black soldiers are in no way inferior to their white colleagues. But then he learns that his regiment should only take over work assignments. Together with his soldiers, he fights for equality and wants to take his troops to the front. Washington plays the soldier Private Trip, who does not want to accept the white society.

Mastermind Dalton Russell (Clive Owen) and his three accomplices plan the perfect bank robbery, which ends in a hostage situation. The negotiation specialist Keith Frazier (Denzel Washington) summoned to clarify the situation. However, the criminals make unrealistic demands and he is caught in a game of cat and mouse. Meanwhile Madeleine White tries (Jodie Foster) to secure a compromising safe deposit box on behalf of the bank owner – but what does that have to do with the hostage situation?