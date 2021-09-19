Denzel Washington in an interview with BILD: »What grounds me is the Bible – people

He is one of the greatest of his generation. With almost 60 films in four decades, Denzel Washington (63) is a cinema magnet.

The son of a beautician and a pastor, the child of divorce, best friends spent decades in prison. Washington took a different route. At the age of 36 he won his first Oscar (1990 for “Glory”), at 48 the second followed (2002 for “Training Day”).

BILD: Do you remember who was the first to recognize your potential?

Denzel Washington: “The mayor of the city visited our youth club. There was a question and answer session. When he replied to my question, I replied that I wanted to know something completely different from him and so it became a real debate. I was nine years old! Then one of the supervisors came up to me and said, ‘You are a clever young man. You can become anything you want. ‘ It was the first time in my life that I heard that. I have never forgotten that. “

You forego recognition in social media, have no Facebook or Instagram page …

Washington: “Nowadays you want to make young people a brand. I’ve heard you can even buy ‘likes’ for it on Instagram. But what really counts is the work. That makes you a brand. Whether people “like” you is initially unimportant. “

Washington: “I used to not know exactly what to become. A pastor like my father? I chose acting. Today I understand what my purpose is: to use my voice, to support other people as best I can. To be honest without fear of the consequences. “

Good qualities for a career in politics.

Washington: “I? No! I think that as an actor I have more freedom, which in turn allows me to express my opinion and maybe make that difference. “

What do you fall back on when you lose sight of the essentials?

Washington: “Mediation, prayers, life experience, the Bible. At this point in my life, I try to understand what my real job is. I’m not a preacher, but I can use my voice, public life. I’m definitely not a moral authority either, but I try to motivate young people where I can. “

