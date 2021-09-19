DC movie with Dwayne Johnson announced for summer 2022

In the summer of 2022, Corona will hopefully no longer be able to thwart the new theatrical releases. At least that’s what Warner Bros. hopes, who then want to present the new DC film Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson.

On July 29, 2022 comes “Black Adam“Finally in theaters! For the film star Dwayne Johnson the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream, because the actor has been trying to adapt the DC material since 2008. “The Rock“Celebrates the new announcement with a video from Time Square that Warner Bros. is using as an impressive advertising space for the film. Johnson whispers off-screen: “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.“









Originally, December 2021 was targeted for the film premiere. The fans now have to get rid of that, but at least they are put off with a firm promise and can now enter the final date in the calendar. Of course, it is also to be hoped that the corona crisis will be overcome by then, so that “Black Adam“Can take off without restrictions …

The shooting of the film will start in the next few weeks. “Black Adam“By the way, on said July weekend 2022 with the fifth”Indiana Jones“Strips from Disney have to compete. In March, “The Batman“With Robert Pattinson, then in November”The Flash“With Ezra Miller.

“Black Adam“Is closely related to”Shazam!“In fact, it is the archenemy of the character of Zachary Levi. It remains to be seen whether he and Johnson will meet soon, or whether each will do their own thing first. Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Just like Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari in as yet unknown roles.