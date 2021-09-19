Dating Rumors With Emma Watson: Here’s What Tom Felton Says!

What’s really going on between Emma Watson (29) and Tom Felton (32)? Only recently had there been rumors that the two popular Harry Potter stars were a couple: The British actors shared pictures of a trip on their social media accounts – and looked suspiciously familiar. But do the Draco Malfoy actor and the beautiful Hermione Granger actress really have a romantic relationship? Learned that CodeList now directly from Tom!
At the Comic Con in Dortmund, the blond boy answered the journalist’s curious questions at a press conference. In the presence of CodeList also came his relationship to Emma on language: Are the two in love? “Emma and I are close friends. That’s it!”explained Tom and then continued joking: “Until now!” So a romance doesn’t seem to be entirely out of the question!
Had in a previous interview Emma mentioned before having had a crush on her co-star while filming Harry Potter. As Tom now described that he already knew: “That’s very sweet!” What do you say: would they be a nice couple? Vote below.
2102
Yes, in any case. That would be soooo nice!
439
Rather not. But what do I know?
Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz