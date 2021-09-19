Dating Rumors With Emma Watson: Here’s What Tom Felton Says!

What’s really going on between Emma Watson (29) and Tom Felton (32)? Only recently had there been rumors that the two popular Harry Potter stars were a couple: The British actors shared pictures of a trip on their social media accounts – and looked suspiciously familiar. But do the Draco Malfoy actor and the beautiful Hermione Granger actress really have a romantic relationship? Learned that CodeList now directly from Tom!

At the Comic Con in Dortmund, the blond boy answered the journalist’s curious questions at a press conference. In the presence of CodeList also came his relationship to Emma on language: Are the two in love? “Emma and I are close friends. That’s it!”explained Tom and then continued joking: “Until now!” So a romance doesn’t seem to be entirely out of the question!

Had in a previous interview Emma mentioned before having had a crush on her co-star while filming Harry Potter. As Tom now described that he already knew: “That’s very sweet!” What do you say: would they be a nice couple? Vote below.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson

Tom Felton, actor

The “Harry Potter” cast in July 2011 in New York

2102 Yes, in any case. That would be soooo nice! 439 Rather not. But what do I know?



