Sunday, September 19, 2021
HomeNewsCyberpunk 2077: This is what Johnny Silverhand looked like before Keanu Reeves
News

Cyberpunk 2077: This is what Johnny Silverhand looked like before Keanu Reeves

By Vimal Kumar
0
46




In recently released images, we see what Johnny Silverhand would have looked like in Cyberpunk 2077 if he hadn’t been played by Keanu Reeves.

Some time ago we reported that Cyberpunk 2077 is apparently expecting a comeback in the style of No Man’s Sky. This info was based on alleged statements made by an anonymous developer of the game. At the time, the unnamed person stated that the original Johnny – before Keanu Reeves was brought on board – was way cooler and sounded like a madman.

Now we also know what the former Johnny would have looked like, because Lea Leonowicz, the lead concept artist at CD Projekt Red, has published a few pictures.

Here are the pictures:

As you can see, the original Johnny comes very close to the final variant. This first iteration also had long hair and tattoos. Only the face looked different and the beard is missing.




How do you like this variant of Johnny? Let us know your opinion in the comments.

You can find more news, information and videos about the game here.

We think that:
This Johnny looks pretty cool too, but Keanu Reeves fits the game very well too.

Source: dsogaming.com



Previous articleKaty Perry has found fulfillment
Next articleNew documentary: The Life and Suffering of Britney Spears Culture
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv