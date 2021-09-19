Cyberpunk 2077: This is what Johnny Silverhand looked like before Keanu Reeves

In recently released images, we see what Johnny Silverhand would have looked like in Cyberpunk 2077 if he hadn’t been played by Keanu Reeves.

Some time ago we reported that Cyberpunk 2077 is apparently expecting a comeback in the style of No Man’s Sky. This info was based on alleged statements made by an anonymous developer of the game. At the time, the unnamed person stated that the original Johnny – before Keanu Reeves was brought on board – was way cooler and sounded like a madman.

Now we also know what the former Johnny would have looked like, because Lea Leonowicz, the lead concept artist at CD Projekt Red, has published a few pictures.

Here are the pictures:

As you can see, the original Johnny comes very close to the final variant. This first iteration also had long hair and tattoos. Only the face looked different and the beard is missing.









This Johnny looks pretty cool too, but Keanu Reeves fits the game very well too.

