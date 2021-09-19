Crypto Market Report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. on Sunday | news

Forex in this article

The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at 48,126.63 US dollars in the red. The previous day the rate was $ 48,262.14.

The Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 631.99. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 629.74.

The Ethereum price is quoted with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, Ethereum stood at $ 3,430.49.









The Litecoin price went down to $ 180.27. The price had been at $ 181.20 the day before.

The Ripple price runs sideways at $ 1.079 compared to the previous day’s level.

The course of the digital currency Cardano was shown little moved on Sunday at 2.372 US dollars. The day before, it was already at $ 2.369.

The Monero rate has decreased. At noon, the Monero fell to $ 271.39 after trading at $ 271.76 the day before.

The IOTA rate fell to $ 1.613. The IOTA missed the previous day’s level of 1.656 US dollars.

The price of the digital currency Verge was shown little moved on Sunday at 0.0264 US dollars. The day before, it was already at $ 0.0272.

The Stellar price traded at $ 0.3230 on Sunday. The day before, the Stellar was worth $ 0.3224. With this, the stellar continues its sideways movement.

The NEM course stagnates on Sunday. The NEM price was quoted at $ 0.1839 after trading at $ 0.1833 the previous day.

The Dash rate decreased to $ 199.20. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 199.37.

The NEO rate rose to $ 49.62 today, while the previous day it was trading at $ 49.65.

