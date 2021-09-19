Criticism of exemption from quarantine for Nicole Kidman

Filming in Hong Kong



There is resistance in the Hong Kong parliament against the exemption for Nicole Kidman.

Hong Kong The Australian actress flew to Hong Kong for a shoot and received a government exemption there in order to avoid the quarantine. Some MPs are now criticizing this.















Hong Kong MPs have been upset about exempting Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman from quarantine restrictions. “The Nicole Kidman exceptional case is not just about politics, it includes the health safety problem and is an injustice problem,” said MP Priscilla Leung.

Kidman reportedly flew from Sydney to Hong Kong last week. This week she shot an Amazon series in the semi-autonomous Chinese city called “Expats,” according to local media reports. Anyone who came to Hong Kong before Friday from countries with a medium-high coronavirus risk had to go into quarantine in a certain hotel for seven days. The prerequisite was that the person had a valid vaccination certificate and a positive coronavirus antibody test.

The Hong Kong government said Thursday it had granted Kidman the exemption “for the purpose of doing designated professional work.” The work is “helpful to maintain the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy”. Kidman must adhere to virus restrictions in Hong Kong. She must submit her residency program and travel in a private vehicle to avoid contact with the public. “This exception does not mean that you can go where you want,” said Hong Kong Trade Minister Edward Yau on Friday.

Resident David Peatfield, a teacher from the UK, said he didn’t mind the exception for Kidman. She was vaccinated. Your series will bring Hong Kong “good publicity”.

