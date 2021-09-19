Could Robert Downey Jr. return as Iron Man?

Robert Downey Jr. (54) is currently starting his new film “Dr. Dolittle”. Many fans know him mainly from his star role as Tony Stark aka Iron Man. However, his character died in the last part of the Avengers series. Therefore, the next Marvel films are likely to be shot without the actor. He has now revealed more information about his future as a steel superhero.

On the red carpet, at his new film premiere in Berlin, the Hollywood star vigorously beat the drum for his current flick. On that occasion, he also commented on a possible return to the MCU and a comeback as Tony Stark. He revealed that he found it unlikely to return to his old role, but wouldn’t rule it out completely. “Yes, actually anything could happen. As far as I’m concerned, I have given up my role and can let go”he expressed. He also believes that Marvel is currently breaking new ground and wanting to try out new things. He personally admitted that these wars had been fought for him and that he would now turn to new projects.

A first step in this direction is his new family comedy “Dr. Dolittle”. In it he plays the famous animal whisperer, who was portrayed by Eddie Murphy (58) in 1998. This predecessor received three sequels. Maybe Robert has already found his new franchise with it.

Robert Downey Jr. at the “Dr. Dolittle” screening in London in January 2020

Robert Downey Jr. at the Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach in August 2019

Kevin Feige, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. et al. In LA in April 2019

