Could an SP 500 correction slow down the Bitcoin price?

Since the Covid crash in 2020, the SP 500 has reached one all-time high after another. However, this trend could soon be reversed.

Since the Bitcoin price and the SP 500 price are related, the Bitcoin price could also fall for some time. Apart from the technical analysis, the policy of the FED is decisive for the further development of the SP 500 and thus also the Bitcoin course.

Bitcoin, SP 500 and the money supply

After the Covid crash, the FED began a massive expansion of the money supply. In 2020 alone, the FED increased the money supply by around 30%.

This is one of the main reasons why both the SP 500 and the Bitcoin price have risen sharply. However, the Bitcoin was able to outperform the SP 500 significantly (30% vs 346% before the Covid crash). The nominal increase in value of the SP 500 corresponds roughly to the inflation rate or the increase in the amount of money.

SP 500 vs Bitcoin Chart Tradingview

FED could influence Bitcoin adaptation

Now the big question is to what extent the Fed will continue to create money and when.

In any fiat money system, it is inevitable that the money supply will continue to grow in the long term. The central banks have to create new money (or grant loans), since the money for the interest does not exist before it. When interest rates fall or when they are negative, people in turn borrow more money that enters the economic cycle. In the history of mankind up to now, every fiat monetary system has failed sooner or later because of the expansion of the money supply.

SP 500 vs Bitcoin vs Amount of Money

If the money supply increases, then the SP 500 (and the Bitcoin price) also increases. However, the FED could decide (unlike in spring 2020 or 2021) to first “save ammunition” and thus buy time. The consequence: the US dollar gains strength against other currencies and the upward trend of the SP 500 may stop.

That in turn gives the FED a lot of power over the future of bitcoin. Should more countries such as El Salvador decide to introduce BTC as legal tender, then the FED could strongly influence the Bitcoin price through its monetary policy. As long as the Bitcoin course is not decoupled from the SP 500, the much-hoped-for independence that Bitcoin is supposed to offer individual countries could prove to be a fallacy. The FED could indirectly influence the Bitcoin course.









If the price of Bitcoin falls after some countries have introduced Bitcoin as legal tender, many people could lose their investment. Conversely, the FED could continue with its previous monetary policy and the SP 500 could soon reach a new all-time high.

Why the SP 500 and the Bitcoin course are related

Apart from the money supply, margin calls from traders and investors are the reason why both the SP 500 and the Bitcoin price fell in the Covid Crash. If the SP 500 falls, the traders have to sell other assets (e.g. Bitcoin or gold) in order to service the margin for the leveraged positions. This in turn leads to the prices of the other assets (e.g. Bitcoin) falling.

S&P 500 technical analysis

On the weekly chart you can see that the SP 500 has been trading in an ascending parallel channel since the Covid Crash (March 2020). Should the price fall below the channel’s support line, then the price could fall to the next support level at 4052 (the 0.768 fib retracement level). This corresponds to a correction of 10%. The next two support levels are 3673 and 3403 (approx. 20% correction).

The RSI, Stochastic Oscillator and MACD are all falling. There was also a bearish crossover of the signal lines on the MACD and the Stochastic Oscillator. So the technical indicators are signaling that the weekly trend is bearish.

SP 500 Chart Tradingview

On the daily chart you can see that price is currently at the aforementioned support line. Should the course break out below the support line, then a correction phase will probably be seen first. The RSI has fallen below 50. In addition, the MACD and Stochastic Oscillator may well continue to fall. Accordingly, it is very possible that the SP 500 will soon fall below the support line. That is why we could soon see an at least short-term correction (10-20%) in the bitcoin rate if the support line does not hold.

However, if the Fed is creating a large amount of money soon, then we will likely see another all-time high soon. After the possible correction, that could well be the case.

SP 500 Chart Tradingview

Conclusion

In the coming days or weeks we could see a strong downward movement in the SP 500 and the Bitcoin price. With its monetary policy, the FED can indirectly influence the Bitcoin price and the adaptation in some countries, as long as the Bitcoin price is linked to the SP 500.

Disclaimer of liability

All information contained on our website has been researched to the best of our knowledge and belief. The journalistic contributions are for general informational purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information found on our website is entirely at your own risk.