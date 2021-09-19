Constance: Nobody grins as darkly as Jack Nicholson

“With my sunglasses on,” said the Hollywood star ten years ago, “I’m Jack Nicholson. Without her I’m fat and seventy. ”The role of the psychopathic former Korean fighter Randle Patrick McMurphy in“ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest ”(1975) had made him world famous, although he had previously appeared in well-known films such as“ Easy Rider ”(1969 ) and Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown” (1974) shone.

He has been awarded the Oscar three times – twice for best leading actor in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “It couldn’t be better” (1998), as well as best supporting actor in “Zeit der Tärtlichkeit” (1983 / with Shirley MacLaine) . For the lead role in “About Schmidt” (2002) based on the successful novel by Louis Begley, he received the last of six Golden Globes to date.

It was mostly broken figures that Nicholson embodied, real character roles in which he could play out all facets of his skills. Hardly any other actor of his generation has such a diverse range of facial expressions. In Nicholson’s own assessment, this is primarily the result of extremely hard work: “I think everyone who works in Hollywood has had their apprenticeship years behind them. Everything else is a myth. “

Immediately after high school, Nicholson, who was born 80 years ago in Neptune, New Jersey and grew up with his grandmother (without a father), left for Los Angeles, where he initially earned a meager living as an office messenger for the film production company MGM. Nicholson first came into contact with acting in a small theater group called “The Payer’s Ring”. Director Roger Corman, with whom he later made several films (including “The Raven – Duel of the Magician” and “The Terror – Castle of Terror”) discovered the dormant talent and helped Jack Nicholson in 1958 in “The Cry Baby Killer” his feature film debut.

“I got the worst reviews. I remember a critic who saw me in The Terror (1963). “Extremely wooden,” she wrote. I wrote her back – the only letter I’ve ever addressed to a critic: ‘As wooden as Charlton Heston? “Nicholson recalls his arduous beginnings.

"Killer Smile" was the right name of an American news magazine for Nicholson's sophisticated facial expression, because nobody can grin as darkly as he can, embody such disgusting villains and breathe authentic breath of life into broken anti-heroes so impressively.









In Bob Rafelson’s “When the Postman Rings Twice” (1980) he assaults his beloved (played by Jessica Lange) and literally forces her to make love on the kitchen table, and in Stanley Kubrick’s “Shining” (1979) he even walks with an ax on his wife.

No actor who, as a gallant lover, makes women’s hearts beat faster; Jack Nicholson has achieved world fame as a “bad guy on the job”. In his private life, too, he was not granted permanent happiness with women – Nicholson has five children with four different women, the longest (17 years) was the liaison with fellow actor Anjelica Huston.

When he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute in 1994, an illustrious crowd gathered Warren Beatty, Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda, Candice Bergen, Shirley MacLaine, Danny DeVito, Michael Douglas, Dustin Hoffmann were among the well-wishers of the great character actor, who also celebrated respectable successes as a director – including “Der Galgenstrick” (1978) and the “Chinatown” sequel “The trail leads back” (1989).

“Funny how sure I was that at the end of my career I would be able to look back on ten self-directed films. Today I would speak of a miracle if it worked once or twice. On top of that, you usually want acting from me, not directing, ”said Nicholson in an interview in 2002.

Nevertheless, there can be no question of retirement. Nicholson was most recently in Martin Scorsese’s gangster film “Unter Feinden” (2006) opposite Leonardo di Caprio and Matt Damon and in the comedy “How do you know that it’s love” (2011) on the big screen.

“When someone tells me they’re not afraid of dying, I just say, okay. You don’t have to tell people to their faces that you think they are brazen liars! ”Straight, angular, angular and often even a little provocative – this is not only the case with most of the characters that Jack Nicholson embodied with flying colors.

Does he play Toni Erdmann?

According to the American media report, Jack Nicholson could soon be seen in the lead role of the German hit film “Toni Erdmann” by director Maren Ade. The film was nominated for the Oscar for best foreign production that year, but received nothing at the award ceremony. Allegedly, writes an industry magazine, a remake is planned, in which Nicholson can be seen as Toni Erdmann, his colleague Kristen Wiig (43) as his daughter Ines. Nicholson himself has not yet commented on this report. (brg)