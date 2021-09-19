Concern about Ben Affleck: He’s getting thinner and thinner

What’s wrong with Ben Affleck, 48? The actor’s friends are concerned because the Hollywood star seems to be losing weight more and more.

Extreme diet with Ben Affleck

Oscar winner Ben Affleck is getting thinner and thinner. The 48-year-old did well in a few weeks 30 pounds lost. “A nutritionist put him on a meal plan, but he adjusts it with his own fantastic idea,” reveals an insider to the “National Enquirer”.

Recorded no bread and has given up pasta, except for very small portions. He eats melons and berries one day and nuts and seeds the next. Ben only drinks boiled water and green tea for 24 hours, then he breaks down Fast with a small bowl of quinoa. He eats fish, but steamed and without salt.

A video on his Instagram account shows that the former “Batman” looks a little emaciated.









“It dissolves into thin air in front of everyone”

Allegedly, the father of three even has one Have a sauna built in your housein which he now sits for an hour every day. The dry alcoholic has given up his beloved caramel lattes.

Ben thinks he looks great, but his friends fear that he does one addiction exchanged for another Has. It dissolves into thin air in front of everyone.

Meager shock with Ben Affleck after withdrawal

It’s not the first time that the Hollywood star has hit the headlines with his weight. We all remember the shock pictures from ex Jennifer Garner’s car two years ago. With a vomit bag in hand, Ben sat in the back seat – drunk and completely exhausted. At the end of August 2018, the star then went to a rehab clinic for the third time.

In March 2019, B. en Affleck photographed by paparazzi in Los Angeles. He looked worn out – was totally emaciated. The withdrawal still seemed to be on his nerves. The fight against the Alcohol addiction should usually have been accompanied by a lot of sport.