Christmas in blonde: Reese Witherspoon shows off with her daughter

By Vimal Kumar
Tuesday December 24, 2019

Christmas in blond
Reese Witherspoon shows off her daughter

Reese Witherspoon celebrates with her favorite daughter. The two show themselves in double fixed gear. Will the Hollywood star fare well in a generational comparison? That can’t be the argument for the festival of love. In addition: The 43-year-old doesn’t have to shy away from the competition.




Like mother, like daughter: Ava Phillippe looks very similar to her famous mother, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (“naturally blonde”). This can be seen, among other things, on the US star’s latest Instagram post. The two blondes smile at the camera full of anticipation.

In addition to the same hair color, they both wear black tops, bright red lipstick, delicate eye make-up and gold jewelry. Reese Witherspoon writes about the selfie: “Girls’ evening with my favorite daughter! (Ok, she’s my only daughter, but still)”.

The 20-year-old Ava Phillippe is from her mother’s first marriage (1999-2007) to fellow actor Ryan Phillippe (“Ice Cold Angels”). The two also had a son Deacon, who is 16 years old. Witherspoon, 43, has a son Tennessee Toth with her second husband, Jim Toth. He is seven.


Vimal Kumar
