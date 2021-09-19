Christian Bale: Trump treated him like Bruce Wayne on the set

Christian Bale (44) reminisces! One of the Hollywood actor’s parade roles is probably Batman. In three parts of the film series, he played the superhero who is the tough businessman Bruce Wayne during the day and protects his city of Gotham City from the villains at night. And even if he meanwhile had to cede the job to his colleague Ben Affleck (46) with a heavy heart, he seems to have made a powerful impression on Donald Trump (72): On the set, the current US President treated him like Bruce Wayne.

For The Dark Knight Rises, the crew also shot in the Trump Tower in 2011 and met there Christian the entrepreneur personally for the first time. in the Variety-Interview, he now told how the meeting went: Trump visited him during filming and invited him to his office. “I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne because I was dressed like Bruce Wayne, so he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it”he laughed. It was very entertaining. At that time he had no idea that he would one day be president.

Seven years ago, however, he hung up his black superhero suit and has since devoted himself to new projects. Right now is Christian on a promo tour for his movie “Backseat”. In the drama he plays the former vice-president Dick Cheney (77). For this commitment, the 44-year-old had to gain a lot.









Christian Bale at the “Vice” press conference of the Berlinale 2019

Christian Bale at the Golden Globes 2019

Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic in December 2018

