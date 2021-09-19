Chris Pratt tells a dirty joke in German – MANN.TV

Chris Pratt is now one of the most sought-after and best-paid actors in Hollywood. A considerable rise, especially when you have Christopher Michael, his real name, in mind in the role of the likeable idiot Andy Dwyer from the comedy series “Parks and Recreation”. The former Schmerbauch has meanwhile become a well-toned muscle pack, the supporting actor stupid into a serious actor who has made a name for himself in various large-scale productions.

In addition to his star role as Peter “Starlord” Quill in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” – and the last two Avengers films, Pratt played the lead role in 2016 alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the science fiction flick “Passengers”. As a guest on the American late-night talk show “Conan”, he reported on his promotional tour for the film in Europe and chatted with presenter Conan O’Brien about his time in Germany.

We find out that Mr. Pratt actually speaks our language. And how do you best demonstrate that you have mastered a foreign language? By telling a dirty joke, of course. “You won’t understand him,” the actor warns the American audience before he begins to tell in surprisingly clear German. However, since Pratt falls back more and more into American slang in the course of history, here’s the joke again to read:









Dieter and his grandfather Peter are sitting on the mountain. And Grandpa Peter says: “Dieter, do you see all these houses? I built all of these houses with my hands. But am my name now Peter the house builder? No. And do you see the church? I built the church with my bare hands. Am I now called Peter the Church Builder? No! And the wall? I built the great wall with my hands, am my name now Peter the Wall Builder? No! But you fuck a pig … “

The subsequent applause is of course due to the amusing performance rather than the actual punch line, which Chris then makes available to the audience again in English.