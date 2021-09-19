Sunday, September 19, 2021
Chris Pratt tells a dirty joke in German – MANN.TV

By Vimal Kumar
Chris Pratt is now one of the most sought-after and best-paid actors in Hollywood. A considerable rise, especially when you have Christopher Michael, his real name, in mind in the role of the likeable idiot Andy Dwyer from the comedy series “Parks and Recreation”. The former Schmerbauch has meanwhile become a well-toned muscle pack, the supporting actor stupid into a serious actor who has made a name for himself in various large-scale productions.

In addition to his star role as Peter “Starlord” Quill in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” – and the last two Avengers films, Pratt played the lead role in 2016 alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the science fiction flick “Passengers”. As a guest on the American late-night talk show “Conan”, he reported on his promotional tour for the film in Europe and chatted with presenter Conan O’Brien about his time in Germany.


