Sunday, September 19, 2021
Chris Pratt: He’s got pregnancy cravings

By Vimal Kumar
Chris Pratt
He has an appetite for pregnancy

Marvel star Chris Pratt first spoke about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy in an interview.

Marvel star Chris Pratt (40, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (30) have not officially confirmed that they will be parents. In a video interview with US television presenter Billy Bush (48) for the program “Extra”, the actor spoke for the first time about his wife’s pregnancy. Bush jokingly asked if the dad-to-be had any unexpected cravings. Pratt got in and replied with a smile: “It was tough. Pickles and ice cream … I never thought I would like that.”




Discomfort in pregnancy

In doing so, Pratt served two absolute clichés with regard to women’s desire for pregnancy. The actor also said that he recently complained to his wife that he had “back and hip pain” and that he had “gained a little weight in quarantine”. Katherine just looked at him lovingly and then it became clear to him that he “can’t really complain about it” at the moment.

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy rumors first surfaced in April. The US magazine “People” recently showed a photo that clearly shows her baby bump. For the mother-to-be, it is the first child. Chris Pratt has a son named Jack (born 2012) from his first marriage to actress Anna Faris (43).

