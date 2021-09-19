Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger steal the show from the Avengers premiere

Actually, the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” should be the focus of the Monday event in Los Angeles. Instead, eyes and ears turned to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who appeared together in public for the first time.

Chris Pratt (39, “Avengers: Infinity War”) and Katherine Schwarzenegger (29) appeared together on the red carpet for the first time. The engaged couple came to the Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: Endgame on Monday. Pratt, who plays a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy as Star-Lord in the Marvel films, wore a classic black suit with a white shirt. His shiny gray tie, on the other hand, went perfectly with his partner’s outfit.









Schwarzenegger appeared in a black and silver leopard-style dress. The one-shoulder gown comes from Monique Lhuillier. The floor-length designer piece with a high leg slit was set tighter at the waist. White pointed pumps rounded off the author’s glamor look. Schwarzenegger wore her hair, styled in light waves, over her right shoulder.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are already preparing for the wedding



Meanwhile, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s wedding preparations are said to be in full swing. After only a few months of relationship, the two got engaged in mid-January. Pratt proudly announced the engagement via Instagram. The couple has been in a relationship since summer 2018. The first photos of them at a picnic together appeared in June 2018. It will be the second marriage for Pratt. From 2009 to 2018 he was married to fellow actor Anna Faris (42, “The Perfect Ex”). His son Jack (6) comes from this marriage.

sve

